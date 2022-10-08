China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it more difficult for China to acquire and manufacture advanced computer chips, which it would call a violation of international economic and trade rules that will isolate and backfire on the US

“Because of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US is abusing export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the State Department.

“It will not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect the interests of American companies,” she said.

Mao also said the US “armament and politicization” of science and technology, as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.

She spoke after the US on Friday updated export controls, including adding certain advanced high-performance computer chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the list, as well as new licensing requirements for items used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China.

The US said the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated in recent years due to technological and security issues. The US has introduced a series of measures and restrictions to prevent China from acquiring chip technology, while China has set aside billions for investment in semiconductor manufacturing.

The tensions have affected semiconductor companies in the US and worldwide that export chips or manufacture chips in China. Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD saw their share price drop 40% in the past year.

“We understand the purpose of ensuring national security and urge the U.S. government to implement the rules in a targeted manner — and in conjunction with international partners — to level the playing field and limit unintended damage to U.S. innovation The Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents the U.S. semiconductor industry, said in a statement.