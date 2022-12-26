China is taking first steps to emerge from three years of global isolation

China will no longer quarantine inbound travelers from Jan. 8, putting the country on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a COVID-zero policy that has battered the economy and fueled historic public discontent.

People arriving in China are only required to obtain negative COVID test results within 48 hours of departure, according to a statement from the National Health Commission. That compares to the current requirement of eight days of isolation — five days in a designated quarantine hotel or central facility, followed by three days at home.

travelers waiting for hours are boarding buses to depart for quarantine hotels and facilities from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in southern China’s Guangdong province. Credit:AP

The government said it will facilitate visa applications for foreigners who need to travel to China for everything from business and studies to family reunions, while outgoing tourism, which has dwindled to almost nothing during the pandemic, will resume in an orderly fashion. Current limits on the number of international flights between China and the rest of the world and passenger capacity will also be lifted, according to the statement.

The country also downgraded its management of COVID from the highest to the second highest, effectively removing the legal justification for aggressive COVID Zero restrictions. Still, the National Health Commission said it will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and pledged to take appropriate action to contain the spike in COVID outbreaks.