China will no longer quarantine inbound travelers from Jan. 8, putting the country on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a COVID-zero policy that has battered the economy and fueled historic public discontent.
People arriving in China are only required to obtain negative COVID test results within 48 hours of departure, according to a statement from the National Health Commission. That compares to the current requirement of eight days of isolation — five days in a designated quarantine hotel or central facility, followed by three days at home.
The government said it will facilitate visa applications for foreigners who need to travel to China for everything from business and studies to family reunions, while outgoing tourism, which has dwindled to almost nothing during the pandemic, will resume in an orderly fashion. Current limits on the number of international flights between China and the rest of the world and passenger capacity will also be lifted, according to the statement.
The country also downgraded its management of COVID from the highest to the second highest, effectively removing the legal justification for aggressive COVID Zero restrictions. Still, the National Health Commission said it will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and pledged to take appropriate action to contain the spike in COVID outbreaks.
“Our priority must now shift from preventing and controlling infection to treatment, with the aim of ensuring health, preventing serious illness and enabling a stable orderly transition as we adjust our COVID response,” said Liang Wannian, a senior health official overseeing China’s Covid response. during the pandemic, said in an interview with People’s Daily on Tuesday.
Loading
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention may also reduce the frequency of reporting cases, eventually turning it into a monthly report of the current daily publication, said Li Qun, a Chinese CDC official.
Since late November, when dissatisfaction with harsh COVID Zero rules boiled over and sparked protests in cities of 1.4 billion, officials have been quick to dismantle many of their toughest pandemic measures. The speed of change has baffled health experts as residents scramble to adapt to a new way of life where infections are exploding and the border crossings – put in place to keep the virus out of China – become increasingly irrelevant.
The Health Commission also said China will improve the treatment of severe patients by increasing the supply of life-saving medical devices, such as ventilators, and the capacity of intensive care units. It will also convert quarantine facilities into hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients. The country has already boosted the share of ICU beds from less than 4 per 10,000 people to 10.6 in about a month, while another 70,000 beds across the country could be converted for intensive care, said Jiao Yahui, a senior NHC official overseeing hospitals in a separate Volksdagblad interview published on Tuesday.