China is on a mission to ensure its food security

At a briefing in May, Japan’s agriculture minister quantified China’s illegal farming of Shine Muscat grapes — a ridiculously expensive fruit developed by Japanese growers for over 18 years. The rights holders, he said, lost more than $70 million a year smuggling grapes; China, as the main villain of viticulture, had 30 times more of the fruit under illegal cultivation than Japan’s legally grown acreage.

The immediate chance of recovery in Tokyo is slim. The bigger question is how assertive Beijing will be in treating these grapes as a bigger long-term strategic crisis for China than it is for Japan. President Xi Jinping has deliberately confused food security with national security and his government has emphatically labeled seeds as the ‘chips of agriculture’.

China’s problem, framed in the rhetoric of self-reliance, is the growing need for a food revolution. The seed industry will take center stage: the potential for efficiency gains is huge, but the incentives for innovators are weak. China has a history of providing questionable intellectual property protection – there is an urgent need to uphold it. Now that the Swiss seed giant Syngenta is in Chinese hands, Beijing has to convince both its own industry and the outside world that it now supports the interests of the farmer in addition to the interests of the innovator.

Climate change, extreme weather, urbanization, demographics and changing diets have long cast a shadow over the Chinese food system: food security has been a policy priority for years. But the focus, along with the recognition of the role businesses will have to play in this revolution, has intensified since 2020.

Trade war with the US, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the story of economic nationalism and other factors remind China how much it relies on imports and how much more efficient its food production – from grain fields to pig farms – needs to be. China, Xi said in March, must rely on itself to feed its people. “We will fall under the control of others if we don’t keep our rice bowl steady,” he said, echoing the thinking propelling the country’s broader ‘Made in China’ drive for industrial self-sufficiency.

The obstacles are significant. Corn production per hectare in China is 40 percent lower than in the US, according to a new Goldman Sachs report, and Chinese farmers need between 6 and 26 percent more grain to produce a kilogram of pork or chicken than their US counterparts. Low yields, rising land prices and high use of pesticides and herbicides mean that grain production costs in China are now about twice that of America, although they were about the same in 2007.

The offset, in light of China’s rising demand for meat and other foodstuffs, is a structural increase in imports of grains, soybeans and animal proteins. Goldman Sachs estimates that if current imports are translated to the equivalent of Chinese farmland, it represents 71 million hectares or 68 percent of the country’s total agricultural land.

The involvement of Chinese state-owned and private companies has been significant. Overseas purchases – of farmland, food production, agritech and other parts of the supply chain – focused on the expected long-term profitability of food production and the continuity of available supply to China. But Xi’s language suggests that acquired supply lines are excluded from Beijing’s evolving definition of self-sufficiency.

If so, the role of business envisioned for both domestic and foreign companies in driving China’s food revolution becomes even more important. Many of the necessary efficiencies—consolidated farms, precision farming practices, increased use of autonomous drones, planters and harvesters, animal vaccination programs, and more—are known, but still a long way off. But the “seeds like chips” rhetoric has a more urgent ring to it.

A revised Seed Act came into effect in March. It aims to tighten the protection of crop and plant related intellectual property. Expanding the commercial claims of the plant breeders – and extending the rights to the harvested material and the original propagating material – aims to encourage everyone to grow climate-resistant varieties with higher yields for a Chinese market that attracts both foreign and domestic players. has been frustrated for decades.

The value of the law lies in the very tricky issue of enforcement. At first glance, the law implies a higher seed price for Chinese farmers; the compensation comes when the seeds deliver the much higher productivity or market value that their engineers promise. The test of Xi’s acumen on food security will be in the fields and the IP courts.

leo.lewis@ft.com