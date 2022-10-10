China: GCHQ boss warns superpower planning ‘global technological dominance’ with satellite system

In a speech today, he suggested that China build a satellite to track people

Britain faces a ‘sliding door moment in history’ with China, whose plans for global technological dominance pose a ‘massive threat to all of us’, the head of GCHQ warns today.

Sir Jeremy Fleming fears the hostile state is using key technologies to spread its influence around the world – even using surveillance from space.

In a speech today, the intelligence chief puts forward the prospect of China building a satellite system that can track individuals around the world.

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China still poses the greatest long-term threat to global security, according to Sir Jeremy.

He believes the Chinese Communist Party is learning from Russia’s “staggering” losses in Ukraine, and is trying to build a centralized digital currency to protect itself from international sanctions if China invades Taiwan.

Sir Jeremy Fleming fears China is using key technologies to spread its influence around the world – even using space surveillance

In the RUSI Annual Security Lecture, Sir Jeremy will outline how China is exporting technologies around the world to spy on other countries, gain influence and influence votes and policies in its favor.

He believes China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system, which works similarly to GPS, is being developed as a means of tracking people and as a secret weapon to take out satellites used by rival Western countries.

BeiDou, which provides navigation to aircraft, submarines, missiles and commercial services, is already built into China’s exports to more than 120 countries worldwide.

He will say: “Many believe that China is building a strong anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other countries access to space in the event of a conflict. And there are fears that the technology could be used to track individuals.’

In a speech today, the intelligence chief puts the prospect of China building a satellite system that can track individuals around the world

China’s ‘great strength coupled with fear drives’ [it] in actions that could pose a huge threat to all of us,” he will say.

Referring to a pivotal point in world events, he adds, “At GCHQ, it is our privilege and duty to see the sliding door moments of history. This feels like one of those moments. Our future strategic technology advantage depends on what we do now as a community.”

He fears that China wants to create ‘customer economies and governments’ by selling technology cheaply to other countries in order to exert influence.

In the UK, the government has already ordered the removal of telecom equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from the UK’s 5G network over national security concerns, but that won’t happen until 2027.

Today Sir Jeremy will warn other countries that they are ‘mortgaging their future’ if they buy Chinese technology with ‘hidden costs’.

While the UK and its allies seek scientific and technological advances to enable prosperity, the Communist Party uses it as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets, those in their sphere of influence and their own citizens.”

In the UK, the government has already ordered the removal of telecom equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from the UK’s 5G network over national security concerns, but that won’t happen until 2027.

They see opportunities to control the Chinese people rather than look for ways to sustain and unleash the potential of their citizens… But underlying that belief is a sense of fear.

‘Fear of one’s own citizens, of freedom of speech, free trade, open technological standards and alliances – the whole open, democratic order and the international rules-based system.’

Sir Jeremy will also be scathing about Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, saying: “Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that spewed out their propaganda machine, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and the tide is turning in cyberspace.

She [Russia] feel the magnitude of the terrible human cost of his war of choice.”