China funds Solomon Islands’ telecoms deal after signing security deal

China’s Huawei has signed an agreement to build 161 telecom towers in the Solomon Islands as a sign of strengthening ties between the Pacific country and Beijing, just months after signing a controversial security deal.

China signed a security and economic pact with the Solomon Islands in April that heightened geopolitical tensions in the Pacific and provoked a stern response from the US and Australia in an effort to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region.

The contract between the Solomon Islands and Huawei is being financed by the Export-Import Bank of China, which leads the country’s public investments abroad. The bank will lend the country nearly 450 million Rmb ($66 million) at a 1 percent interest rate over a 20-year period to fund the project.

“This proposal will be a historic financial partnership with the People’s Republic of China as the two countries established diplomatic ties in 2019 as the two countries work closely together to ensure the successful implementation and operation of the project,” the government of the Solomon Islands said in a statement. a statement. .

Telecom networks have become a focal point of friction in the Pacific. Australia agreed to fund a submarine cable to the Solomon Islands in 2018 to prevent Huawei from winning the contract. Then, this year, it funded Telstra’s acquisition of Digicel, the dominant telecommunications company in the Pacific islands, to stop any potential sale to a Chinese operator.

Canberra is also funding the construction of six towers in the Solomon Islands.

Fergus Hanson, a director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank, said the Huawei deal was a “slap in the face” for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was assured by his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare last month that Canberra remained the country’s best partner.

“This is another blow to the credibility of Australian diplomacy in the region,” Hanson said, adding that the deal raised concerns about national security and debt diplomacy.

Recommended

Work will begin next year and 48 of the towers are to be built before the start of the Pacific Games in Honiara in November 2023. China is also funding the construction of a stadium for the event.

The Solomon Islands said the tower construction was a financially viable project. But a senior telecom executive was skeptical that the government would generate enough money from the network to repay the loan, given the size of the loan package, the low population density outside Honiara and the low average revenue per user in the Pacific.

Huawei’s 5G equipment has become the epicenter of tensions between Washington and Beijing in recent years, when countries like Australia and the UK chose to ban the Chinese supplier and its domestic rival ZTE from building networks.