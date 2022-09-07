China exports fall as demand slows and lockdowns hit manufacturing

Chinese exports fell significantly short of expectations in August, with the country’s trade surplus shrinking as foreign demand leveled off and a new wave of Covid-19 restrictions domestically disrupted manufacturing and logistics.

Exports rose 7.1 percent last month compared to the same period a year earlier, well below consensus expectations of a 13 percent increase and decline from July’s 18 percent growth, official customs data showed on Wednesday. . The decline marked the first slowdown since April.

The country’s trade balance narrowed to a surplus of $79.4 billion, compared to market expectations of $92.7 billion, after hitting a record high of $101.3 billion in July.

Trade has been a rare bright spot for the Chinese economy, which has been ravaged by a liquidity crisis in the real estate sector and widespread lockdowns as part of President Xi Jinping’s zero-covid strategy. Analysts said this month’s slowdown marked the beginning of the end of the export boom that had given the world’s second largest economy a lifeline after the early stages of the 2020 pandemic.

Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International, a Hong Kong-based brokerage, said: “Export softness came earlier than expected as recent shipping data suggests demand from the US and EU has already slowed as shipping costs increase significantly. have fallen.” .

The dismal data follows a decline in factory output in Europe and elsewhere in Asia, as high inflation and rising energy prices weighed on consumer demand and most stock markets in the region fell on Wednesday.

Manufacturing in the world’s second-largest economy was dented by another round of city closures in August that hurt manufacturing and export hubs such as Yiwu in southeastern Zhejiang province.

The country has also experienced droughts and heatwaves, causing power shortages that forced several provinces and cities to suspend or limit electricity supplies to factories.

Imports also missed estimates, rising just 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, below expectations for 1.1 percent growth.

“Price effects will continue to cloud the picture of trade performance – in real terms, China’s import growth has turned negative since the end of the first quarter, indicating that the demand side still faces headwinds,” Zhou added.

Analysts warned that Chinese exports — which boomed at the start of the pandemic as demand for many electronic goods soared — could further decline as much of the world begins to treat the virus as endemic and the prospect of a global recession looms.

“With most economies reopening, consumption patterns are shifting back from durable goods to services,” analysts from research group Capital Economics wrote in a note. “In the future, high inflation and tighter financial conditions elsewhere will also increasingly hinder foreign demand for Chinese goods.”