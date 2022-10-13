China sets up a secret police station in Australia

China has set up dozens of police stations around the world, including one in Australia, with a human rights group claiming they are using them to hunt down and round up dissidents.

A new report by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least 54 ‘overseas police service stations’ in 30 different countries.

There are fears China could be running a secret police station operation in Sydney (pictured Chinese officer on duty in Beijing)

Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, reported that police stations have been accustomed to hinting at Chinese nationals to return home

The Chinese police operation in Sydney was established by the Communist Party’s Public Security Department in 2018 This is reported by ABC.

An establishment ceremony for the station was covered by the Chinese press, but it flew under the radar in Australia.

Although the CCP claims the stations are meant to keep an eye on “fraud and wire fraud” committed by citizens living aboard, a human rights group claims China has used the program to track down dissidents and encourage them to return to their homeland.

Laura Harth, campaign director for Safeguard Defenders, which published the new report, said people who oppose the communist regime could be at risk, and so could their families.

She told ABC that the Sydney ‘contact point’ was similar to China’s overseas police stations in other countries.

“Each country uses different names … it appears they are using a pre-existing framework of United Front Work organizations around the world to build this additional functionality,” Ms Harth said.

“For Australian people, I would say, especially for overseas Chinese who have fled China – dissidents, ethnic and religious minorities – of course these organizations can potentially be used to go after them or to go after their families.”

In January, Safeguard Defenders claimed at least eight Australian residents were involuntarily returned to China by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to face trial for alleged “economic crimes”.

In the report, the nonprofit organization describes cases where the family has wished that citizens used to ask their loved ones to come back to China.

Safeguard Defenders said it served as a threat from the CCP that if the citizen did not return, action would be taken against their family.

Pictured: Chinese officials operate inside their police station in New York City. It is one of at least 54 active around the world, and the only one known to operate in the United States

Located above a ramen shop on East Broadway between Chinatown and the Lower East Side, New York’s secret police station opened on February 15

“Nothing seems too impressive or too hard,” Harth said. ‘It’s a clear message to anyone looking to leave China, or has already left China: that you are not safe anywhere.’

The report warned that China was likely to expand its program around the world.

According to Safeguard Defenders, China already has the stations in cities around the world, including New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Amsterdam. Madrid and Rome.

It also claims that the program operates outside of existing bilateral agreements on international crime.

“These operations avoid official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in setting up a parallel police mechanism using illegal methods,” the group’s report said.

Along with the list of police stations, Safeguard Defenders also noted that China has designated nine Asian countries as ‘banned’ and issued calls for all nations to return from theirs immediately.

The countries include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

According to the report, a Chinese restaurant owner based in Cambodia was pressured to return to China after police warned her that her mother’s power would be cut if she did not.

Safeguard Defenders said there have been many reports of police going round the homes of ‘fraud suspects’ and spray painting ‘shameful fraud’ on them.

Some have been found helping Chinese police conduct remote ‘persuasion sessions’, the nonprofit said.

A station in Madrid tracked down a man wanted in China for environmental pollution.

He was forced to sit down for a video call with public security agents and a Chinese prosecutor – while a family member was asked to sit next to authorities in China during the call.

Other examples of extortion are authorities threatening to cut off electricity to families’ homes or restrict access to schools for relatives.

China’s embassy in Canberra and the consulate-general in Sydney declined to comment on the nature of the contact point and activities here.