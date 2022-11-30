China completes world’s largest solar telescope array with 1.9-mile-wide ring of 313 dishes

China completes world’s largest array of solar telescopes with 3.1-mile-wide ring of 313 dishes staring STRAIGHT at the sun and studying how its behavior affects Earth

China has completed construction of the world’s largest array of telescopes that will aim directly at the sun to study how its behavior affects Earth.

Located on a plateau in southwest China’s Sichuan province, the Daocheng Solar Radio Telescope (DSRT) consists of 313 dishes. Each has a diameter of 6.7 meters and together they form a circle with a circumference of 3.1 kilometers.

The massive $14 million array of science machines is intended to study solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) — both of which can negatively impact electronics, power grids and satellites.

A CME is a huge cloud of electrically charged particles that is heated to super-high temperatures and then ejected at a burst of speed by the energy released in a solar flare.

“We can predict whether a solar storm will hit Earth,” said Wu Lin, deputy chief designer of the Ring Array Solar Radio Imaging Telescope Project.

“If it bursts towards Earth and will reach us, we can give early warning of such a solar storm. In this way we can make predictions about the space environment for the normal operation of satellites in space and power grids on the ground,” said CCTV+. Space. com

The array will begin trial operation in June 2023, upon completion of further alignment testing.

Having such a huge solar observatory in China will also improve globally the date of solar activities not observed by telescopes in other time zones.

“China now has instruments that can observe all levels of the sun, from the surface to the outer atmosphere,” Hui Tian, ​​a solar physicist at Beijing University in Beijing, told Nature.

“We are entering the golden age of solar astronomy as many large solar telescopes come online,” Maria Kazachenko, a solar physicist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, told Nature.

Other solar telescopes include NASA’s Solar Parker Probe which launched in 2018 and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter which launched in 2020.

Scientists say a “canyon-like” cavity in the sun’s atmosphere, known as a coronal hole, will launch a solar storm toward Earth tomorrow.

Experts say the solar wind — a continuous stream of charged particles — could be ejected from the hole and headed toward Earth at staggering speeds of up to 1.8 million miles per hour.

According to Space Weather Live, the hole was discovered on Monday, Nov. 28, and the resulting storm could reach Earth on Dec. 1.

Experts say the solar storm could cause power grid fluctuations and orientation irregularities for spacecraft in the form of “increased drag” on low-Earth orbiters.

An aurora from the storm will be visible in the north of Scotland, weather permitting, a Met Office spokesperson also told MailOnline.

