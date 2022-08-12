China claims new world record for strongest stable magnetic field

The new world record of 45.22 tesla steady state high magnetic field. Credit: SHMFF team



On August 12, the hybrid magnet at the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a stable field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest stable magnetic field produced by a working magnet in the world.

It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla, created in 1999 by a hybrid magnet at the United States National High Magnetic Field Laboratory.

This 45.22 tesla hybrid magnet is composed of a resistive insert nested in a superconducting outer ring with a 32mm bore.

Although the team faced great challenges, in 2016 the team successfully built the hybrid magnet, which then generated a 40-Tesla central magnetic field, making it the second 40-Tesla magnet in the world.

40 tesla was apparently not the end. Since then, the team’s pursuit of a higher magnetic field has never stopped.

“To achieve a higher magnetic field, we innovated the structure of the magnet and developed new materials,” said Professor Kuang Guangli, the academic director of the High Magnetic Field Laboratory of Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. (CHMFL), where SHMFF is based. “The production process of the bitter slices has also been optimized,” Kuang added in a statement made after an on-site verification by seven academics.

The hybird magnet. Credit: The SHMFF Team



The success of the 45.22 tesla magnet represents an important milestone in the development of magnetic technology in China and also in the world.

This magnet is one of ten magnets developed and managed by CHMFL.

The lab in Hefei has previously set three world records with its resistive magnets.

SHMFF, a user facility that now provides scientists worldwide with the strongest steady-state magnetic field, has operated more than 500,000 machine hours and provides experimental conditions to more than 170 institutes or universities at home and abroad for groundbreaking research across multiple disciplines.

