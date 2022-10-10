China chip stocks tumble as intensified US export controls bite

Shares in top Chinese chipmakers lost $5 billion in market value Monday as new US export controls threatened to thwart Beijing’s plans for technology self-sufficiency.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest chipmaker, fell a whopping 5.2 percent on Monday, while Hua Hong Semiconductor plunged a whopping 10.3 percent and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics plunged a whopping 22.1 percent.

The hefty losses came after Washington on Friday announced new export controls that would restrict sales of semiconductors made with US technology unless sellers obtain export licenses.

The controls also prohibit US citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers without explicit permission and restrict the export of manufacturing tools that would allow China to develop its own equipment.

The US trade department said Friday it had added 31 companies to its “unverified list” in an effort to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to manufacture or obtain advanced computer chips essential to advanced technologies.

Shenzhen-listed Naura Technology, which said one of its units had been added to the list, fell the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shenzhen as it began trading on Monday.

“Most new companies are unlisted, but restrictions are still affecting overall sentiment in the market,” said Dickie Wong, head of research at Kingston Securities in Hong Kong.

The restrictions had already sent the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index down more than 6 percent on Friday, as analysts warned that Chinese chip makers would take a significant hit from the new restrictions. The Chinese end-user-based semiconductor market accounts for nearly a quarter of global demand.

“Tensions between China and the US will not abate, so any addition to an entity list will not disappear,” Wong added. “We should expect more companies to be added to the list in the near future.”

Recommended

The declines for Chinese chipmakers outweighed the losses for broader Chinese markets as traders bounced back from a national holiday of a week on the mainland. The CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks fell 1.1 percent in morning trading in Asia, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.6 percent.

“Washington will never go back on this,” said Andy Maynard, a trader at brokerage China Renaissance, adding that stock price volatility was exacerbated by low sales as Chinese investors seemed reluctant to return to the US after the long vacation. market.

Traders said the restrictions were also expected to affect major suppliers in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, but any market reaction in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan would be delayed until those markets returned from national holidays on Tuesday.