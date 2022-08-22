China changes the ending to MINIONS movie… with Gru becoming a GOOD GUY

<!–

He’s one of Hollywood’s best-known villains – so you’d expect the new prequel movie ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ to explain exactly how he became such a villain.

And you’d be right, unless you’re watching the movie in China, where it looks like the country’s infamous censors tried to turn the supervillain into a good guy.

In a series of subtitled after-credits scenes added to the film when it was released in China last week, viewers are told that Gru “eventually became one of the good guys” who “dedicated himself to raising his family.”

That’s in stark contrast to Western moviegoers, who see Gru learning to deceive the police and defeat his rivals to become the world’s first culprit.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in China on Friday, but the film appears to be at odds with the country’s censors who changed the ending

Gru eventually becomes a better person, but that transition takes place in the original Despicable Me movie – set after the events of ‘Rise of Gru’.

More scenes after the credits also show the police arresting Gru’s nefarious mentor, Wild Knuckles, who evades capture in the original by faking his death.

In the Chinese version, the police are not so easily fooled and arrest Knuckles who has been incarcerated for 20 years for his crimes.

While in prison, he becomes a reformed man and discovers his ‘love for acting’ – setting up a theater company for the other inmates.

Minions: Rise of Gru appears to be tailor-made to appeal to audiences in China as Hollywood filmmakers pursue lucrative earnings that can bring in the country’s general public.

The plot involves a race to capture the “zodiac stone,” which has powers tied to the Chinese zodiac, and the climax of the film’s action sequence takes place in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

As western audiences get to see Gru’s path to villainy, Chinese viewers are told he “finally became one of the good guys” devoted to raising his family

The film debuted in third place at the Chinese box office, raking in just over $3 million in a single day and making it the biggest Hollywood animated film opening in China since the start of the pandemic, according to Deadline.

It’s not the first time a popular foreign film has been adapted for cinemas in China, where the entertainment industry faces some of the world’s strictest censorship rules and is tasked with promoting “healthy” values.

David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic “Fight Club” – about a group of nihilistic anarchists seeking to overthrow civilization – has also been targeted.

When the cult hit was uploaded to streaming platform Tencent Video in January, viewers watched as police foiled the protagonist’s plot to effect a global reset by blowing up the headquarters of the world’s largest banks.

In the original movie, the final scene shows the bank buildings collapsing as explosives hidden in their basements explode.

And the much-anticipated return of US sitcom ‘Friends’ to Chinese streaming platforms in February sparked anger among fans after viewers noticed an LGBTQ plotline had been clipped.

Chinese viewers are also told that the police caught Gru’s mentor – Wild Knuckles – and imprisoned him for 20 years, while evading arrest by faking his death in the original.

It’s unclear whether the ‘Minions’ ending was changed due to censors’ demands or whether producers thought it was a tastier result for the Chinese market.

Universal did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Social media reactions to the Chinese ‘Minions’ ending have been mixed, with one person on Twitter-like social media platform Weibo saying they went to the cinema specifically to see the new ending, but was disappointed that it wasn’t. was ‘subtitles only’.

Other fans were upset by the discontinuity between young Gru’s virtuous transformation in the new film, a prequel, and his continued villainous behavior in the other films, which are set in the present.

“All we can say is that the Gru of the main films lives in another parallel Minion universe,” complained one Weibo user.