China changes how it defines a 'Covid death' to patients who passed away from pneumonia

China will count only those who die from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its Covid-19 death toll, a health official has said.

As a result, no fatalities were reported on Tuesday – despite the increase in the virus after the government abandoned its hated ‘zero Covid’ policy.

Patients who die with pre-existing conditions will no longer be counted as Covid deaths, Wang Guiqiang, chief of infectious diseases at Peking University First Hospital, said Tuesday.

China has always been conservative in counting diseases, be it the flu or Covid-19.

But the change in how deaths are counted means the numbers will appear much lower than during previous increases.

The move could be an attempt to shield the regime from criticism.

The virus is spreading across the country after restrictions were eased too late following protests and riots.

On Tuesday, China reported no new Covid deaths among its 1.4 billion population and even deducted one from the total toll, lowering it to 5,241 since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Health Commission.

In most countries, guidelines state that any death in which the virus is a factor or contributor is counted as a Covid-related death.

The total number of cases in China is unclear as the country no longer requires daily PCR testing and many people are testing at home.

Despite the claims of low death rates, crematorium workers have said they are struggling to keep track of the number of fatalities.

Beijing admitted last week that the outbreak has become “impossible” to track after the end of mandatory mass testing.

But authorities are determined to proceed with the reopening as many cities and regions call for infected people without symptoms to return to work as normal this week.

On Tuesday, a crematorium in the northwestern city of Xi’an said they were “extremely busy.”

And in the central city of Changsha, two companies specializing in funeral wear said they had seen an increase in customers.

Beijing has insisted that the virus is under control.