China building SIX destroyers as part of Beijing’s bid to develop a navy that can rival US’s

China is building at least six more guided-missile destroyers as part of Beijing’s effort to develop a navy to rival America’s, new evidence suggests.

Images posted to the Chinese social media platform Weibo show five hulls of the Luyang III-class Type 052 destroyer under construction at the state-owned Dalian Shipyard in northeast China’s Liaoning province.

At least one more Type 052 destroyer is under construction at Jiangnan Changxing Shipyard, northeast of Shanghai, defense site reports Marine news.

The six destroyers, armed with tactical cruise missiles and torpedoes, will join the existing Chinese fleet of 25 Type 052 destroyers.

Beijing has not confirmed that the six Type 052 destroyers are under construction.

But Chinese analysts told the Community Party newspaper Global times Given that Beijing plans to modernize its national defenses by 2035, “it is not unexpected if China does indeed build more advanced warships, especially in the current turbulent global security situation.”

The Chinese navy has built ships at breakneck speed and now has the largest naval force in the world in terms of hull numbers.

A Type 052D destroyer of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), will provide escort for the Liaoning aircraft carrier in the Lamma Channel when it arrives in Hong Kong territorial waters in 2017

The Chinese armed forces have a total of 777 warships, compared to the US Navy’s 490 and the British Royal Navy’s 73. But the US has many more destroyers – 92 in total – compared to China’s 41 and the UK’s six.

Still, Chinese warships have become increasingly sophisticated, with the Type 052 destroyer, also known as the Luyang III class, featuring 64 vertical surface-to-air missile launchers, a rocket-propelled torpedo and tactical cruise missiles.

Also equipped with a 130mm gun, the Type 052D is considered the equivalent of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The destroyers are part of China’s military buildup to deter foreign intervention in the event of an attack on Taiwan, the self-governing island of Beijing claims it owns and threatens to annex it by force.

Such a conflict would almost certainly attract the United States, which supplies Taiwan with defensive weapons and is legally required to treat threats to the island as matters of “serious concern,” along with its treaty allies, the most important and closest in geographic proximity to Japan. to be.

It comes after China conducted its largest military exercises of the eve around Taiwan following a visit this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which it saw as an attempt by the US to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

In March, China said it would spend 7.1% more on defense this year, setting its spending figure at 1.45 trillion yuan ($211.62 billion), although many experts suspect that’s not the true figure. allegation that the government disputes.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, has been modernizing for more than a decade to become more of a “blue water” force — one capable of operating globally rather than being confined to being closer to the world. mainland China remain.

In June, Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft – the Type 003 carrier – as a landmark for the country as it is the first such vessel to be both designed and built in China.

Equipped with the latest aircraft launch weapons and technology, the Type 003 ship’s capabilities are believed to rival those of Western airlines as Beijing aims to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multi-carrier carrier. power.

The Type 003 uses a catapult launch, which experts had said appears to be an electromagnetic-type system originally developed by the US Navy.

Such a system puts less pressure on the aircraft than older steam-type catapult launch systems, and using a catapult means the ship can launch a wider variety of aircraft, which is necessary for China to be able to project naval vessels. power over a wider range.

Meanwhile, China continues its military activities near Taiwan, albeit on a smaller scale.

Live fire drills will take place on Friday and Saturday in a coastal portion of China’s Fujian province just north of the small Taiwan-controlled Wuchiu Islands in the Taiwan Strait, Fujian authorities said on Wednesday, announcing a no-sail area. at.

China is spending on advanced equipment, including stealthy fighters and aircraft carriers, that Taiwan is trying to counter by putting more energy into weapons like missiles that can strike far into the territory of its giant neighbor.

China does not rule out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.