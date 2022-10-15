China bombards US warships with drones: One LANDED on deck of destroyer near Hong Kong

US warships have been bombarded by suspected Chinese espionage over the past five years, according to newly released Navy records.

Upon request by the Freedom of Information Act from The war zonethe unsealed documents show that US navies were plagued by unidentified drones that appeared to document America’s forces in the Pacific.

The incidents included a drone landing on a US ship in Hong Kong, the arrest of a Chinese national flying a drone in Pearl Harbor, and another set of drones circling a nuclear storage facility.

In all, there were about 35 reports of incidents dating back to 2017, with the Navy withholding information on 116 more reports because they contained classified information.

WarZone, which has long documented such incidents, warned that the report “highlights that drone encounters have become commonplace and that some of them may actually be attempts by adversaries or potential adversaries to spy on, monitor or otherwise harass US forces at home and abroad.’

The US Navy documented 35 reports of drones suspected of monitoring America’s Pacific Fleet between 2017 and 2021. One incident involved a swarm of drones around the USS Paul Hamilton (above) in 2019, which was stationed in San Diego

The drones appeared overnight in late July, with reports saying they were flashing lights, presumed camera flashes, at the destroyer-class ship

Among the most troubling incidents described in Navy records involved the USS Paul Hamilton, which was stationed in San Diego in July 2019.

According to the report, a series of drones swarmed the ship’s crew on July 30 and 31, with the planes flashing ‘a searchlight or photographic device’ at the vessel.

Cameras from the ship were able to capture one of the drones flying overhead on the first night.

Just two weeks before the incident, the destroyer-class ship was harassed by another set of drones, which The War Zone has previously linked to the Hong Kong-based Bass Straits vessel.

There were four more incidents linked to Hong Kong, notably one in which the USS Chafee-class destroyer intercepted two drones flying over the ship in October 2017.

According to Navy reports, one of the drones landed on the American ship, where the crew managed to secure it and hand it over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Team.

The report does not reveal what came of the investigation beyond the fact that the incident was documented as alleged ‘surveillance’ of the USS Chafee.

Not much was revealed about the other three Hong Kong incidents, only that the USS Makin Island attack ship reported multiple drones near it over three days in April 2017.

The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier, also reported several drones around it while based in Hong Kong in October 2017.

The USS Chafee, which was stationed in Hong Kong in 2017, had two drones flying around it, one of which was captured by crew members after it successfully landed on the ship

Back in the US, several incidents of alleged Beijing espionage were reported when a Chinese national was arrested at Pearl Harbor.

Officials took the man into custody for flying a small drone in Rainbow Bay Marina on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

‘The drone operator… said he had just finished visiting[ing] that [USS] Arizona Memorial and decided to test his new drone… [by taking] a view of the sailboats in Rainbow Bay Marina,’ the report reads.

Although the report notes that officials concluded there was no evidence of espionage in the incident, it also revealed that several Chinese tourists were arrested between 2018 and 2020 for trespassing on naval installations and taking pictures of them.

There were at least three other reports of such incidents at Pearl Harbor that opened FBI investigations.

The Navy reported the arrest of a Chinese national in Pearl Harbor after he was caught flying a drone around the USS Arizona battleship (above). Although the case was not considered an act of espionage, officials noted several arrests of Chinese tourists around naval installations

There were several drone surveillance incidents reported at US Naval Base Kitsap (above) and the nearby Bangor base in Washington, where some of the nation’s most powerful nuclear warheads are stored

Another incident outlined in the reports includes drone sightings from the naval base in Bangor, Washington, which houses some of the nation’s most powerful nuclear warheads.

According to the documents, service members were conducting explosives disposal operations when a drone was seen flying around the base in January 2017.

A gunner aboard the Bangor spotted the drone wearing night vision goggles and documented the incident as a surveillance attempt.

There were several other surveillance incidents reported at nearby Naval Base Kitsap, with at least one leading to an FBI investigation.

Representatives for the US Navy and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The Navy released a video last month of another incident. The drones, captured on April 24, 2019, were equipped with four multi-colored lights as they circled the USS Zumwalt off the coast of Southern California

The USS Zumwalt is unique in that it is the most technologically advanced stealth warship the US Navy has at its disposal

The latest set of reports comes just a month after the Navy released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019.

In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, although six other vessels were involved, and all incidents occurred between March and July 2019.

It happened 19 miles off the coast of California, in international waters, while the Zumwalt was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

In the video, a sailor can be heard recounting the strange incident, saying the plane was operating at an altitude of 300 to 1,000 feet and made several overflights and circling patterns around the ship.

While the video obtained via an investigation by The drive is unclear, it shows a drone with multicolored lights hovering over the ship flying in ‘consistent patterns’ and the sailor also says they appear to be unarmed.

At one point, one of the drones passed over the ship’s deck and there was no contact with the vessel itself.

Drone swarm incidents have become more common in recent years, and in some incidents less capable drones are even used as ‘canaries’ to distract security systems or probe defenses.