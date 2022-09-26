<!–

China said there were “positive signs” that the troubled relationship with Australia was getting “back on track” after the two countries’ foreign ministers met in New York.

In what appears to be a growing diplomatic thaw, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had only good things to say after talking with Australian Penny Wong on the sidelines of a UN session.

“The Chinese side stands ready to cooperate with the Australian side to seriously take stock of the experience, manage the differences well and drive the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Matters in a statement.

Australian Foreign Secretary Penny Wong met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a UN session in New York

“The two sides need to meet halfway through, maintain a more positive mindset, send out more positive signals, tell more stories about win-win collaboration.

“We must follow the spirit of mutual respect to get bilateral relations back on track as early as possible.”

Major ‘unmanageable differences’ between China and Australia arose after the former Morrison government called for a deeper investigation into the origins of Covid.

Trade wars erupted as Beijing also expressed anger at Australia’s decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS defense pact with the US and the UK, while Australia spoke out against China’s claim to disputed islands in the South Seas.

Ms Wong expressed the hope that the volatile relations will enter a period of calm, with economic openness restored.

Anthony Albanese’s government has made improving relations with China a key selling point

“I think it’s a long road on which many steps have to be taken by both parties towards a more stable relationship,” she says.

“As for the differences, of course the first of these is the issue of trade blockades, and that’s what I focused on in the beginning.”

China also expressed its commitment to “trade liberalization and facilitation’ and ‘building an open global economy’.

Madam Wong urged China, often seen as an ally of Russia, to use its UN dominance as a vetoed member of the UN Security Council to help end the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

“China is a great power,” she said.

“We encourage China as a P5 member with a special responsibility to uphold the UN Charter to use its influence to end the war.”

The Chinese Ambassador to Australia has raised the possibility of a meeting between Mr Albanian and Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured)

Ms Wong said she also raised the issue of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and blogger Yang Hengjun, who have been detained in China on espionage charges and have refused all contact with the family.

The Albanian ministry has made improving relations with China a major difference between itself and the previous coalition government.

It appears to be working, as Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian raised the possibility of Prime Minister Anthony Albanian meeting with Chinese President Xi Jipang earlier this month.

“It is very important for countries like China and Australia to keep in touch at different levels, including at the top level,” he said.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei is being held in China on espionage charges and banned from visiting family

“I’ve been trying to compare notes with our Australian colleagues in DFAT to see how we can go further to create an atmosphere conducive to a possible top-level meeting.”

Ms Wong’s meeting with Mr Wang took place on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Australia and the Chinese Communist government by the Whitlam Labor government in 1972.

Many Western governments did not recognize the Chinese Communist Party’s rule for decades after they took power in 1949.