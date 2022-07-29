The Chinese government tried to create a “stealth account” on TikTok targeting the Western public with pro-Chinese propaganda, but the company’s leaders withdrew, according to a new report.

The April 2020 request from a Chinese government agency in charge of public relations met resistance from TikTok executives in the West, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is struggling to distance itself from allegations of Chinese state influence.

A TikTok spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Friday afternoon.

According to Bloomberg, a TikTok employee flagged a “Chinese government agency that is interested in joining TikTok, but does not want to be seen openly as a government account, as its main purpose is to promote content that shows the best side of China (sort of). propaganda ).’

TikTok executives discussed the request, which they described as “sensitive” in internal messages, and ultimately rejected it.

Executives involved in the decision included Elizabeth Kanter, TikTok’s head of government relations for the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Israel, and US-based Erich Andersen, global head of corporate affairs and general counsel.

A TikTok spokeswoman downplayed the incident to Bloomberg, describing it as an informal request from a friend of an employee.

“We declined to support this request, believing that creating such an account would violate our Community Guidelines,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said TikTok has rules against “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” in which accounts hide their true identities in order to exert influence or influence public opinion.

Elizabeth Kanter (left), TikTok’s head of government relations for the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Israel, and US-based Erich Andersen (right), global head of corporate affairs and general counsel were some of the executives who pushed back the request

However, TikTok does allow verified government accounts to share content on the platform, including the Chinese Embassy in the US, which shares clips of Chinese athletes and cultural attractions alongside state-sanctioned news videos.

A handful of world leaders have also verified TikTok accounts, including the presidents of France and El Salvador.

The Chinese request for a ‘stealth account’ came during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when China was under scrutiny worldwide over the origin and treatment of the earliest outbreak.

Later in 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the United States if ByteDance did not sell or divest the social media platform.

In an executive order, Trump claimed there was “credible evidence” that led him to believe ByteDance could “take action that threatens to harm the national security of the United States.”

Although TikTok considered divesting the US portion of its business, Trump’s order lingered in court proceedings and was eventually revoked by President Joe Biden.

On June 28, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Brendan Carr posted a message on Twitter urging Apple and Google to “remove TikTok from their app stores due to its pattern of covert data practices.”

TikTok has over 1 billion users worldwide and has quickly become a competitor to older social media platforms such as Facebook.

TikTok has often denied any association with or undue influence by the Chinese government, but has faced concerns about data privacy.

To allay these concerns, TikTok said earlier this year that it has migrated its US users’ information to servers at Oracle, a US company.

Last month, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission urged the CEOs of Apple and Google to kick TikTok out of their app stores.

Brendan Carr, the FCC commissioner, said in a letter to CEOs dated June 24 and sent on FCC letterhead that the video-sharing app TikTok has collected massive amounts of sensitive data about US users that can be accessed by ByteDance- staff in Beijing.

A TikTok spokeswoman said at the time that the company’s engineers in locations outside the United States, including China, can access U.S. user data “as needed” and under “strict control.”