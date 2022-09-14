China and west should co-operate on emerging market debt

For at least a few years now, it’s been clear that the wheels are coming from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the $838 billion program launched by Beijing in 2013 to build infrastructure in about 160 mostly developing countries. But as Beijing tries to contain the effects of stalled projects and non-performing loans, it threatens to complicate matters with a wave of “emergency loans.”

New data from AidData, a US-based research lab, has uncovered evidence of Chinese bailout loans to Pakistan, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Kenya, Venezuela, Ecuador, Laos, Angola, Suriname, Belarus, Egypt and Ukraine. Three of the largest recipients, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Argentina, have collectively received a whopping $32.83 billion since 2017, AidData found.

This type of credit is very different from the infrastructure loans that dominate the BRI. It aims to protect countries from defaulting on their foreign debt, including debt borrowed from Chinese institutions and used to build ports, airports, roads, railways and other BRI infrastructure.

In one respect such assistance is to be welcomed. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many emerging markets hard, according to World Bank estimates, pushing more than 100 million people into extreme poverty. Without Chinese bailout loans, financial crises would likely have erupted in more countries least able to cope with them.

But a broad debt crisis in emerging markets remains a clear possibility. Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the IMF, said this month that about a quarter of emerging countries and more than 60 percent of low-income countries are having difficulties, sometimes severe, to pay their debts.

Georgieva called on major creditors such as China to “avoid difficulties”. What can and should China do? Initially, Beijing should participate in IMF-led bailout packages, as it has done in the case of Zambia and provisionally for Sri Lanka, under the auspices of a debt relief framework drawn up by the Group of 20 Largest Economies.

But the next stages are a real test. Chinese creditors will have to put aside their longstanding aversion to admitting losses on their loans. In addition, such creditors will have to disclose the terms of their loans, which have long been largely hidden. Such transparency is necessary to convince all creditors that they bear a fair share of the expected haircuts.

However, the number of different Chinese creditors, including the central bank, policy banks, state-owned commercial banks and others, can complicate the task of achieving rapid resolution. Such institutions should act quickly to agree on seniority issues so as not to delay procedures.

In the longer term, the G20 is the best forum for China to work with other bilateral creditors in restructuring emerging markets debt. Beijing has long favored this forum in international affairs as it is a member of major emerging countries as well as wealthy western countries.

Ultimately, though, it will be in everyone’s best interest — including Beijing’s — to create an efficient debt settlement and emergency loan system that can quickly deal with debt crises in emerging markets. This means bringing China’s ‘rescue lending’ practices alongside those of other international creditor organisations, such as the Paris Club and the IMF. The chances of averting or quickly addressing crises will be greatly enhanced by such a spirit of cooperation between China and western-led agencies.