China allows COVID patients to isolate at home in major policy shift

As those protests fizzled out within days amid a heavy police presence, cities and regions across the country began announcing a hodgepodge of easing measures that fueled expectations ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Many of the steps taken by individual cities or regions were reflected in the National Health Authority’s list of policy changes.

But the looser curbs have sparked a rush for preventative drugs as some residents, particularly the unvaccinated elderly, feel more vulnerable to the virus.

Authorities across the country have warned of tight supplies and price gouging by retailers in recent days.