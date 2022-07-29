China accuses US of double standards over relations with Taiwan and Ukraine

China accused the United States of double standards at the United Nations on Friday for challenging Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan, while emphasizing the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces invaded.

A day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden not to play with fire over Taiwan in a telephone call, UN Deputy Ambassador Geng Shuang reinforced the message during a meeting on Ukraine at the 15-member UN Security Council.

“While one country has repeatedly emphasized the principle of sovereignty over the Ukraine issue, it has relentlessly challenged China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and even deliberately created tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Geng said, making a clear reference to the United States without it. appoint.

Russia describes the February 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine as a “special military operation” to wipe out dangerous nationalists, but Kiev and the West say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.

China’s determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated, Geng said. “I hope that the country concerned sees this clearly and does not start playing with fire.”

Beijing is concerned about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Such a visit would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, demonstration of US support for Taiwan.

‘Misleading’

A spokesman for the US mission to the United Nations dismissed China’s comment as “an attempt to divert blame and divert from reality: that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable under any circumstances”.

“China’s failure to emphasize Russia’s role as the clear aggressor in its conflict with Ukraine casts doubt on its commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesman said.

Geng told the council that China had always maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and that legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.

The US mission to the United Nations spokesman said China’s “misleading” argument that Russia has “legitimate” security concerns “seems to justify the aggression of larger powers against smaller powers rather than a genuine commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who addressed the council before Geng’s speech, said Russia “effectively set fire to the UN Charter”.

The charter says that the 193-member world organization is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all members and that they must settle international disputes by peaceful means.

“There should be no doubt, as we warned at the beginning of this year, that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine as a geopolitical entity and completely remove it from the world map,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy accused Western states of waging a proxy war against Russia by supplying Ukrainian government forces with weapons.

“The denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine will be fully carried out,” Polyanskiy said, using Moscow’s official language to describe the invasion. “There should be no more threat from this state to Donbas (border region of Ukraine) nor to Russia, nor to the liberated Ukrainian territories.”

(REUTERS)