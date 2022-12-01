China accuses UK of ‘gross interference’ over Taiwan visit

China calls British politicians’ journey to deepen ties with Taiwan a “flagrant violation” of its one-China policy.

China has accused a committee of British lawmakers visiting Taiwan of “gross interference” in its internal affairs and warned it could face “strong backlash”.

The ongoing visit to Taiwan by members of Britain’s Foreign Affairs committee is a “flagrant violation” of the one-China principle, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday.

China claims Taiwan, a democratically self-governed island, as its own territory and part of what it calls its “one China” policy. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

“The Chinese side urges the British side to keep its commitment, to stop all actions that violate the one China principle and to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” the spokesman for the Chinese government said. the embassy in the statement.

“Opportunities from the British side that undermine China’s interests will be met with strong responses from the Chinese side.”

The visit sent the wrong signal to those who want Taiwan to gain independence, the statement said.

British lawmakers met with Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang on Thursday and will meet with President Tsai Ing-Wen on Friday.

The visit is part of the committee’s work in studying the foreign policy shift to the Indo-Pacific region, which the British government has seen as an economic and diplomatic priority since leaving the European Union.

Committee members did not immediately respond to a request for comment on China’s allegations.

“We look forward to continuing to deepen friendly and cooperative relations between Taiwan and the UK through this face-to-face exchange, and to continue working together for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region” Tsai’s office said. said.

In August, then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, sparking a significant crisis between China and the United States.