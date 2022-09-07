Chilling warning before the tragic crash that killed five teens near Sydney

<!–

Residents of a community rocked by a car accident that killed five teenagers expressed concerns for road safety before the tragedy and called for speed bumps to be installed as police reveal speed was a factor in horrific accident.

The teenagers were all killed when the Nissan Navara they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, near Picton, southwest of Sydney, at approximately 8pm on Tuesdays.

Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene and were faced with ‘absolute chaos’, with only the 18-year-old driver surviving.

The passengers, three girls aged 14 to 15 and two boys aged 15 and 16, could not be rescued.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, (pictured) was behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara ute Tuesday evening when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in southwestern Sydney.

A Buxton resident said: ‘It was only a matter of time before tragedy struck the section of road.

“I’ve tried to have speed bumps installed here. It was only a matter of time.’

Another local said, “They crashed on the south side of Orange Road. Everyone in the area knows he should slow down to Orange if he’s heading north via East Parade.’

The street where the accident took place was ‘very narrow’ and lined with gum trees.

“Such a dark part of Buxton’s roads,” said another.

“Frankly, people use this as a racetrack,” said Louis G Ranga.

It is clear that the maximum speed on the road section is 60 km/h.

NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said speed was a “factor” in the preliminary investigation into the crash.

The driver, Tyrell Edwards, 18, was transported to Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to undergo mandatory tests. He gave a negative result when he was breathed on the spot.

Police said he was under observation in hospital on Wednesday morning and had yet to be questioned. No charges have been filed.

Devastated community members visited the site of the fatal accident on Wednesday

Paramedics were pictured sending the male driver to an ambulance that took the 18-year-old to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests (pictured)

Five people have been killed in a horror crash (pictured) in Buxton, about 100 km south-west of Sydney

NSW Police Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said speed was a ‘factor’ in the preliminary investigation into the crash (pictured are classmates leaving flowers for the victims)

Inspector Hogan added that six passengers in a four-seat car were “inherently dangerous.”

Some community members expressed concern about the street where the accident happened

Two distraught people are pictured at the scene of a crash that killed at least five people

Inspector Hogan said the Nissan ute had not been stolen and that where the group was traveling would be part of their investigation.

“The scene was extremely traumatic and the circumstances surrounding the damage will be investigated by our vehicle examiners,” he said.

The horror crash has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit town of Buxton as the devastated locals try to make sense of the tragedy.

Bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes have been left by Picton High students at the base of the tree the ute collided with just after 8pm last night.

Shattered loved ones and locals visited the accident site Wednesday morning, with photos showing many sobbing and embracing each other as they bid farewell to the five teens.