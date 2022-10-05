Chilling surveillance footage shows man police believe is the California serial killer

A surveillance video showing a man wearing a hoodie, beanie, jeans and an all-black, COVID-style mask has been released by police in California in connection with ‘six murders that could be the work of a serial killer on a mission.’

Stockton police on Tuesday released the surveillance video footage of a person wanted for questioning and urged anyone with information to call them.

The cases, which have left residents of the northern California city on edge, have been linked to forensic ballistics evidence, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told a news conference.

The shootings took place between April 10 and September 27. Six victims were killed and a seventh survived his injuries.

“We don’t know what the motive is. What we believe is that it is mission oriented. This person is on a mission,” McFadden said.

The chief said it was not clear what the victims, who included both men and women and ranged in age from 21 to 54, had in common.

All but one were attacked in the Stockton area, with the exception of a 46-year-old woman shot in Oakland, who was the lone survivor.

Surveillance camera footage released by the Stockton Police Department showed a man, who McFadden described as a ‘person of interest’, walking from behind as he walked through the hallway of an apartment building or motel.

McFadden said detectives did not have evidence tying the man seen in the video to the shootings, but wanted to speak with him as part of their investigation.

He asked members of the public watching the footage to be aware of the man’s ‘uneven step’ and unusually upright posture. A $125,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Stockton is a city of more than 300,000 people in California’s Central Valley, about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

Five of the murders have been linked – four of the victims Hispanic – and found in Stockton since July, their murders linked.

They were Paul Alexander Yaw, 35, Salvador William Dubedy Jr., 43, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, Juan Cruz, 52, and Lorenzo Lopez, 54.

The men were found dead alone and in the early hours of the morning, and all killings took place in dimly lit surroundings. Some of the victims were homeless.

Police have said “physical evidence” links the five killings.

Then, two pre-dawn shootings from 2021 were also linked to the earlier string of killings.

On April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed in Oakland, California, and on April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old black woman was shot at Park and Union streets in Stockton – she survived.

Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Friday that the department needed the public’s help in bringing new information to light after ruling out gang violence and robbery.

Paul Alexander Yaw was the first to be killed on July 8, his family has confirmed. He was taken to hospital after being shot in the early hours of the morning, but died there from his injuries.

Yaw was the only one of the five victims who was not Hispanic.

His mother Greta Bogrow said in a statement: ‘He was my son, a father, a grandson, nephew, cousin and brother and was loved by many. He has left a huge hole in our hearts and I hope they catch the person(s) responsible before this happens again.’

Bogrow said Yaw was homeless when he died.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was found dead inside a car on East Hammer Lane on Aug. 11, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office.

Lorenzo Lopez, 54, was one of the older victims. His brother Jerry Lopez said: ‘It’s hard to process that this has happened. I mean, me and my brother have been like twins. We were a year apart, so we were quite close.’

Salvador William Dubedy Jr., 43, was a Stockton native and father. He died at the scene of the shooting, five minutes after Yaw’s shot, after police tried to save him.

His wife only found out about the alleged connection between the five murders after through social media and was disappointed that she was not contacted directly.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln explained that his office is working closely with the police department to bring the killer to justice.

Stockton Police Chief McFadden said during Friday’s conference call: ‘What makes these cases so challenging is that there are no witnesses because of the location, the timing, the lack of light.’

He told reporters that detectives have reviewed hundreds of hours of video footage.

‘We feel they are connected in some way. To what extent we just don’t know at this point,” he added.

“By definition, you could easily call this a serial killer,” he said.

“It doesn’t fit with what we’re used to seeing with gang murders.

‘One of the victims was a white man, so we have no indication that these are hate crimes.

‘Some of them had homes. Some even lived in the area, but not all were homeless’.

Police have advised citizens in Stockton not to walk alone at night and not to be in dimly lit areas.

A tip line has been opened where people with information can come forward. The number is 209-937-8167. Information can also be sent to policetips@stocktonca.gov.