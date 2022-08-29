Chilling Ring camera video shows man shoot and kill his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 22

Horrifying video footage shows a protective Sydney, Ohio father shooting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend while the man tries to break into the family’s home.

It had been nearly a month since James Rayl, 22, tried to force his way through the front door of his former flame Allyson Duckro, who lived at 2907 N. Kuther Road.

The Ring CCTV footage, recorded at 11 a.m. on July 31, shows the man, wearing a baseball cap, blue hoodie, gray T-shirt and shorts, standing outside the door and repeatedly ringing the bell.

He folds his hands behind his back and waits for the minutes to pass.

Confused ex-boyfriend James Rayl (22) waits impatiently at Allyson Duckro’s front door, moments before her father shot him three times when he tried to break in

After waiting outside the door for a few minutes, James Rayl, 22, tries to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house

Rayl opens the screen door and tries the handle, then throws the weight of his body against the door.

The voice heard on the other end of the recording is Mitchell Duckro, Allyson’s father, who warns Rayl to stop.

“I’ve got a gun,” he says, but the twisted beau just keeps banging on the door.

Finally, he throws his shoulder in, breaks the deadbolt and opens the door a few inches.

That’s when the dad lets go with three rounds hitting Rayl in the left shoulder, right shoulder and back.

Rayl cringes when hit, then stumbles back across the front walkway and collapses around the corner of the house in front of the garage door.

Minutes later, a neighbor Jeffery Hereford appears in the frame walking across the Duckro’s lawn and says, “Don’t shoot me.”

It was in front of this house on North Kuther Road in Sydney, Ohio that Rayl was killed trying to get in

James Rayl, 22, tried to break into ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro’s house when her father shot and killed him three times

Then the neighbor says, “He doesn’t have a gun.”

About eight minutes later, Shelby County Sherriff agents arrive, but by then Rayl is dead.

Hereford disagrees with grand jury decision not to indict Mitchell Duckro.

“If he came into the house, why did he shoot through the door?” Hereford says.

But on the 911 call obtained by WHIOTV 7 News, Allyson Duckro can hear her father praising.

“Dad, you couldn’t have done anything, you saved my life,” she says.

She’d broken up with Rayl a year and a half before his fatal home visit, but had left a voicemail the night before.

The video footage, 911 call, voicemail and other evidence were presented to a Shelby County Grand Jury, who voted 8 to 1 not to indict Mitchell Duckro based on Ohio’s “Stand Your Ground” and “Castel Doctrine.” ‘laws that allow homeowners to use deadly force when threatened.

“Several tips, including tips from Mr. Rayl’s family, have been investigated by the Sheriff’s Office over the course of the week and no new information has been found,” Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye said in a statement.

Rayl’s family disagrees with the decision not to sue.

His sister, Jessica Marie Colbert, says her brother was not evil that day and should not have been killed.

“Mitch Duckro shot him in the back and killed him,” she wrote on Facebook. “I hope your days are more miserable than ever. You are a disgusting excuse of a human being along with your daughter.’