Chilling note sent by abuser MMA fighter to his girlfriend whose mom Debbie Collier was found dead

The daughter of murdered mother Debbie Collier’s MMA fighter boyfriend is said to have written a disturbing note last year threatening the entire family with violence after he was accused of beating up Collier’s daughter.

Collier, 59, was found dead, naked and her body burned, tied to a tree on September 11 in Athens, Georgia.

No one has been arrested for her brutal murder and there is no indication that Bearden or her boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich, are considered suspects.

However, a handwritten entry in police evidence files shows Giegerich writing: “If you or your family ever come near me again, I will hurt them” in a note to Bearden in 2021, according to the report. New York Post.

Giegerich — who was jailed on Sept. 16 for violating probation and has a history of domestic violence — reiterates, “Have a good life, you lying bastard. Never contact me again!!!’

He was ordered to show evidence of substance abuse treatment within 20 days of his arrest, but was released and seen around Friday.

This comes after it became known that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a search warrant for Bearden’s home. Fox news reported, including several requested during the investigation.

Police have not responded to requests for comment on what was found when searching Bearden’s home.

Amanda Bearden’s boyfriend Andrew Giegerich was seen leaving the house they share in Athens, Georgia

Debbie’s daughter Amanda Bearden was at the scene ‘in a state of hysteria’ when her mother’s body was discovered, according to a police report obtained by DailyMail.com

Debbie with her daughter in an old Facebook photo. Amanda claims her mother sent her $2,385 on Venmo with a note suggesting she was kidnapped on the day of her death. Police rule out kidnapping

The note was made in May last year, when police intervened in the couple’s relationship after Amanda called 911 and claimed Andrew had “break into” the house to beat her.

As proof, she showed pictures of bruises on her arms and shoulders.

The couple are living together again in Athens, Georgia, despite their previous domestic disputes and restraining orders.

DailyMail.com saw them leave their home this week as the investigation into Debbie’s brutal murder gained momentum.

Police have now ruled out kidnapping and suicide as possible causes of the woman’s death and are now focusing on arresting her killer.

Andrew was arrested on battery charges and the couple ordered to stay apart.

Giegerich has complained that the couple were recently “interrogated” by police over Debbie’s death.

‘The [police have] questioned us all. The people closest to you [Collier] are currently considered suspects,” he told the Post.

Debbie lived with her husband Steve in their home in Athens.

On Friday, he fought back tears when he told DailyMail.com that Debbie was the “love of his life.”

The couple had been married for four and nine years and both had children from previous marriages.

“It’s been two long weeks and I’m very tired. My wife was a wonderful person.’

A close friend of the couple, who did not want to be identified, confided to DailyMail.com: ‘Steve loved Debbie with all his heart. I know that for a fact.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now, with the terrible loss of his wife and the fact that he has to be part of the murder investigation and everything that comes with it.

“I’ve known them both for many years and they were a devoted couple.”

In an immediate statement of support, he added: “I know the families of murder victims can be suspected, but I’ll bet my life Steve had nothing to do with Debbie’s disappearance.”

On September 10, Steve reported Debbie missing, claiming he hadn’t seen her at their home since 9:00 p.m. the previous night.

Neighbors heard fighting and screams coming from the house the night before she disappeared.

In December 2020, Debbie posted these horrifying photos of a black eye to Facebook. She told friends she fell on the sidewalk

Debbie’s husband Steve reported her missing on September 10. He told police he had last seen her at 9pm the previous night but they were sleeping in separate rooms because of his snoring

Amanda is pictured leaving her house on Friday. In an earlier interview she said that ‘someone’ killed her mother

“She was a beautiful woman and I loved her,” distraught Steve Collier said of his wife 11 days after her charred, naked body was found in a ravine 60 miles from their Georgia home.

Police then tracked the car Debbie had driven—a rented SUV that was rented because her own vehicle was undergoing repairs—to a wooded canyon 60 miles from her home. Her naked body was found there, charred and tied to a tree.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

When questioned, Bearden told police that she had last seen her mother the night before she disappeared, and that everything was normal. She received the Venmo message the day her mother was reported missing.

In an interview with CBS after her mother’s body was found, Amanda appeared shocked and struggled to speak.

‘My mother was my everything. Someone took my whole world from me. She was a beautiful, kind, giving woman. She didn’t deserve this,’ she said, hands and head trembling.

Police have not yet ruled out anyone as suspects.

Debbie had turned her car in for service and was driving a rented SUV when she died.

That car was equipped with a GPS tracking system that led police to her body after her husband reported her missing on September 10.

It was found 60 miles from the couple’s modest home, where they lived quietly.

Police investigate crime scene where Debbie Collier’s body was found in a ditch on Sept. 11