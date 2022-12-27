Chilling new details emerge Missing parents are found dead inside a car in Western Australia

Photos have emerged from the scene of a horrifying accident on Christmas Day that has shattered the lives of a young family.

Cindy Braddock, 25, Jake Day, 28, and their children, all under the age of five, were reported missing when they failed to show up for a Christmas celebration.

They were last seen leaving Northam, a town in the Wheatbelt, Western Australia, about 100km east of Perth, at 1am on Christmas Day.

Jake Day (left) and Cindy Braddock (right) were killed when their car went 10 km from their home. Image: Facebook

The family was making the 200km journey back to Kondinin before spending the remainder of Christmas with Mr. Day’s mother.

“I understand they left Northam early so Jack could be with his mum for Christmas,” his cousin Michael Read told 7NEWS.

However, on Tuesday night, police said another family member had found the family’s maroon Land Rover 10 kilometers outside the city.

‘(I am) pretty broken, I have not only lost my cousin, but one of my closest friends. . . We are basically just taking one day at a time,” said Mr Read.

The car rolled near Kondinin and killed both parents. Image: 7 News

Ms. Braddock and Mr. Day were found dead inside the vehicle.

Two of the children, a five-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were outside the vehicle, while a two-month-old baby was still inside.

The youngest child sustained a significant head injury and is in serious condition.

The other two children are understood to be in stable condition.

Jake’s day. Image: WA Police.

Cindy Braddock. Image: WA Police.

Mr. Read said the community will be devastated by the loss of the young parents.

“They were great parents, it was always nice to have a joke and a beer with them,” he said.

They will be greatly missed by all, not just family and friends, but also by the community.

He described his cousin as a “bubbly person” who was just “someone you could always get along with.”

As for Ms Braddock, she said she was “overprotective of her children” who “always want mummy”.

The family was reported missing by the family on Christmas Day when they failed to show up for a family event. Image: WA Police.

The police had organized an “urgent” search for the young family, believing they were traveling towards Kondinin.

Relatives of either Mr. Day or Ms. Braddock took to social media for answers.

“They left Northam on Christmas Eve to go home to Kondinin,” a family member posted on Facebook.

No one has seen or heard from them since and they have not returned home.