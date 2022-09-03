Chilling moment masked man firebombs family home in Sydney
Chilling moment masked man walks to a family home with a jerry can and brick before setting fire to a child’s room and throwing an incendiary bomb through a window
- CCTV showed the masked figure walking towards a house in Panania in Sydney
- He then turned out to be dipping the window in gasoline and throwing a brick through it
- Terrified family living in house say they are now ‘living in fear’
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Footage shows a masked man setting fire to a children’s bedroom window before throwing a brick through the window.
CCTV showed the masked figure walking towards a house in Panania in Sydney holding a brick and a jerry can.
He then appeared to douse the window with gasoline before throwing the rock through the window.
The terrified family living in the house say they have no enemies and are now “living in fear” after the random attack.
CCTV showed the masked figure walking towards a house in Sydney’s Panania holding a brick and a jerry can
The man sprinted away when a fire broke out outside a child’s bedroom.
There was no one at home at the time.
Shocked neighbors described the street as normally “very quiet” and “very friendly” in the wake of the attack.
The affected family say they cannot explain why the attack took place.
The man sprinted away when a fire broke out outside a child’s bedroom. No one was home at the time
However, the attack was the second time in the past nine months.
Earlier, in a separate incident, someone threw another rock through one of their windows.
Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are related, but no one has been arrested or charged.