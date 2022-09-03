Chilling moment masked man firebombs family home in Sydney

<!–

Footage shows a masked man setting fire to a children’s bedroom window before throwing a brick through the window.

CCTV showed the masked figure walking towards a house in Panania in Sydney holding a brick and a jerry can.

He then appeared to douse the window with gasoline before throwing the rock through the window.

The terrified family living in the house say they have no enemies and are now “living in fear” after the random attack.

The man sprinted away when a fire broke out outside a child’s bedroom.

There was no one at home at the time.

Shocked neighbors described the street as normally “very quiet” and “very friendly” in the wake of the attack.

The affected family say they cannot explain why the attack took place.

However, the attack was the second time in the past nine months.

Earlier, in a separate incident, someone threw another rock through one of their windows.

Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are related, but no one has been arrested or charged.