Chilling last message missing mom sent daughter before she was found dead in Georgia ravine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A missing mother sent her daughter a chilling final message, telling her “they won’t let me go” before she was found dead – because investigators believe it indicates she may have been kidnapped.

The tragic body of Debbie Collier was found in a small, steep ravine on Sept. 11 near a wooded area in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, after being reported missing the day before.

Police launched a murder investigation after frantically searching nearby woods with a K-9 unit and finding a red carrying case and partially burned blue tarpaulin. They then discovered the 59-year-old’s body nearby.

However, investigators from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office revealed the grisly last message the mother sent her daughter before she was found dead, pointing out that she was being held against her will.

Collier, who lived in Athens, Georgia, sent her daughter Amanda Bearden a total of $2,385 over Venmo with the poignant message, “They won’t let me go, love you.”

Debbie Collier, 59, was found tragically dead on Sept. 11 in a wooded area in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, after being reported missing the day before.

The mother sent her daughter a chilling final message before she was reported missing

Daughter Amanda Bearden, 36, (pictured) revealed she had received a sum of money from her mother alongside a grisly final message – prompting her to call the police and report her as a missing person

Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin talks to Collier’s husband, Steven, seen here with an umbrella, on September 11, 2022

Bearden, 36, then tried to call her mother after receiving the cryptic text, but she did not pick up the cell phone.

It was then that the daughter reported her mother missing to the Clarke County Police Department in Athens.

Police have said the disturbing statement Collier sent to her daughter may indicate a violent kidnapping was involved before she was found dead.

They are treating the case as a murder rather than a suicide, reports 11 Alive.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Murray Kogod said, “Further search resulted in locating the body of a female test subject in an embankment close to where the bag and tarpaulin were located.”

During the investigation, police discovered that on September 10, Collier had rented an SUV and left her at home with only her debit card and driver’s license.

They were able to track the car’s location thanks to the SiriusXM satellite radio — which led them 60 miles north of her home in Athens, Georgia.

Collier’s body was then tragically found in a nearby ravine off the highway where the vehicle was discovered on US 441 near Victory Home Lane.

The mother’s devastated family was informed as authorities began investigating the cause of death. Images show how researchers comb the place where her body was found, reports report Now Habersham.

A coroner will perform an autopsy.

Debbie, who married her husband Steve in 2013, worked for many years as a front office manager at Carriage House Realty in Athens.

Steve said he last saw his wife at 9 p.m. the night before she disappeared on Sept. 9.

Police have said the disturbing statement Collier sent to her daughter may indicate that there was a violent kidnapping before she was found dead

Investigators and police cars seen where the body was found on September 11