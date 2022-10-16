Chilling last image of 12-year-old girl before she was found dead in a suitcase

The latest image of a 12-year-old girl found dead in a suitcase in Paris has been revealed on CCTV footage taken just before her death.

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of the girl – known only as Lola – after her body was found late Friday night in the plastic suitcase close to her home in the French capital.

The victim was discovered with her feet and wrists tied, tape around her face and several cuts to her throat just hours after her parents reported her missing.

She also had the numbers ‘1’ and ‘0’ printed on her lifeless body, not painted or carved but placed by a ‘device’, according to the police source quoted by the French broadcaster BFMTV.

An autopsy on Saturday concluded that she had died of asphyxiation.

Horrifying footage has now emerged from security cameras showing the young girl, dressed in a white outfit and carrying what appears to be a school bag, walking into her building behind a woman who, according to witnesses, later carried the suitcase.

The suspect, dressed in white sneakers, light leggings and a gray sweater, walked through the door closely followed by Lola, who was seen in an all-white outfit and carrying a bag.

Lola is seen partially obscured through the door as she follows her suspected killer, pictured in the center. The suspect is seen wearing a gray sweater, white leggings and sneakers. Lola quickly followed her into the building

The name of the deceased has not yet been revealed – she is only referred to as Lola

The tragic girl was found Friday night outside an apartment building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital after her mother reported her missing when she failed to return from school.

Police told French media that they discovered signs of kidnapping in the basement of the building and launched a murder investigation.

Detectives are now reviewing CCTV footage showing the suspect standing outside Lola’s building with a briefcase.

The security camera clip also showed the suspect entering Lola’s building at 3:20 p.m., closely followed by the young victim.

The officers believe that the suitcase seen in the CCTV footage is the same one that was found later that evening with Lola’s body just a few blocks away on Rue d’Hautpoul.

A resident who lives nearby told BFMTV that he saw the suspect dragging the suitcase two hours before Lola disappeared.

“We saw her go into the building, she was all alone… we saw her half an hour later with a suitcase, she was talking to everyone a bit, she seemed a little crazy,” said the resident.

He went on to allege that the suspect left the suitcase in the street while casually strolling into a patisserie and buying a croissant before dragging it away.

“She was having trouble carrying the suitcase, we thought it was because it was heavy objects and she was quite slim – we never thought it was a body… It was 5:00 pm and she was walking around with that suitcase, she even left it outside a cafe and went to the bakery across the street to buy a croissant as if nothing had happened,” the witness claimed.

Lola’s body was discovered Friday night by a homeless man who saw an abandoned suitcase on the street

The girl was found outside an apartment building on Rue d’Hautpoul (pictured) in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t come home from school

🟠 INFO @CLPRESSFR Le corps d’une adolescente née en 2010 a été découvert cette nuit dans le 19th arrondissement de Paris. Il était dans une valise. Elle avait disparu here après midi alors qu’elle rentrait du collège. The brigade criminelle est saisie de l’affaire. pic.twitter.com/gbULYp3jtT — Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) October 15, 2022

The schoolgirl’s face was covered in tape, her feet and fists were bound, and she was reported to have suffered several cuts to her throat.

The victim’s mother, Delphine, went to police at 5 p.m. Friday night when she was concerned that her daughter had not returned home, then posted a desperate call for help on social media.

Less than six hours later, a homeless man contacted police after allegedly stumbling upon the suitcase and discovering the body around 11:30 p.m. on Rue d’Hautpoul — just steps from the home of the victim.

Police have taken several people into custody, including the female suspect who was seen with the suitcase and the homeless man who claimed to have found Lola’s body.

The prosecutor confirmed to BFMTV that signs of a struggle had been discovered in one of the basement areas of Lola’s building.