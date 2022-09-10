Chilling discovery made in search for missing man

Police officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after a man’s decomposed remains were found in a ‘makeshift tomb’ seven years after he went missing.

Eric Israel Mercado, 35, disappeared in October 2014 and was reported missing by his family.

The gruesome discovery of his decomposed body in the makeshift grave was made by officers at a home in San Bernardino, California.

They got a tip and found the remains nearly seven years after Mercado went missing last month in block 1400 of E. Davidson Street.

Officers arrested Trista Spicer, 43, in Yucaipa, 10 miles from San Bernardino, on Sept. 2 on suspicion of murder.

They found out that Mercado had previously lived in Spicer’s home.

Police are trying to determine Spicer’s motive for the murder as the investigation continues.

Prison records show she is currently being held on $1 million bail.

In a statement, a San Bernardino City Police Spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., San Bernardino Police Homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation after receiving information about possible human remains located at a residence in the city ​​and county of San Bernardino.

Detectives confirmed the information provided to them and were able to obtain enough preliminary information to issue a search warrant to search a residence in the 1400 block of E. Davidson Street for possible human remains.

“During the service of the search warrant, investigators saw what appeared to be a makeshift tomb on the property. Investigators entered the makeshift grave and found human remains.

Homicide detectives found pertinent information and learned that Trista Spicer and the deceased, Eric Mercado, lived in the home together. Investigators learned that Mercado had been reported missing by his family in 2014 and hadn’t been seen since.

“Based on evidence gathered by detectives, Spicer was determined to be responsible for Mercado’s murder, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

“On September 2, 2022, detectives from the San Bernardino Police Department found and arrested Spicer in the city of Yucaipa. She was committed to a local prison on charges of murder.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective T. Montez at montez_ti@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5762 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.

“Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.”