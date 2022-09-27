Chilling audio of former Matildas star Elissia Carnavas being carjacked live on SEN Radio

Former Matildas star was victim of attempted carjacking live on radio

Chilling audio has surfaced of a former Matildas star screaming in terror after being the victim of an attempted carjacking, live on national radio.

Former Australian footballer Elissia Carnavas, 37, was speaking to Simon Hill on SEN Radio’s The Global Game on Thursday night when she suddenly started screaming before the line dropped.

She was halfway through a sentence when she let out three bloodcurdling screams before falling silent.

“I have no idea what happened there,” Hill said.

“Uh, I really hope Elissia is okay. That’s a very scary moment that just happened on live TV.”

Hill, who commented on the Socceroos’ famous victory over Uruguay to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, described the situation as the ‘most terrifying’ of his career, but confirmed Carnavas was okay after the horrific ordeal.

Shout out to Elissia Carnavas who had a terrible experience tonight, live on [air] while thieves tried to hijack her car. Fortunately, she got out of that situation and is doing well,” he tweeted late on Thursday.

“The scariest moment of my career, that’s for sure, and we’re just relieved she’s okay.”

Elissia Carnavas was the victim of an attempted carjacking live on national radio – with listeners saying her screams ‘made their blood cold’

SEN Radio confirmed that the situation had arisen just after the interview ended abruptly

The former Matilda lives in Brisbane and was on Temple Street in Coorparoo around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the time of the attempted carjacking.

Queensland Police said five men stopped in a Volkswagen Passat next to her car.

“The men tried to open the door, with one of them pulling out a knife and yelling at the woman through the closed driver’s side window,” a police spokesman said.

“They couldn’t gain entry as the vehicle was locked and went back to the VW Passat before heading to Bennetts Road.”

Perth Glory striker Lisa De Vanna and SEN Radio confirmed that the situation had arisen shortly after the interview ended abruptly.

“For anyone who heard Elissia Carnavas on the broadcast, she’s fine,” the station said in a short statement.

“A scary situation she managed to get out of. We thank everyone for their concern.’

Carnavas, who is a weekly guest on the program, was mid-sentence when she suddenly started screaming as the men surrounded her vehicle

Listeners were quick to post their reaction to the incident, which was broadcast live in Australia.

“The sound of this made my blood cold, as gruesome as it gets. Fortunately everything seems to be going well,” one man wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to Simon Hill and the Global Game team for handling that moment to the best of her ability and hopefully she has all the support she needs.”

Another wrote: ‘That was insane! On The Global Game tonight, the guy who spoke to Simon Hill during a phone interview had someone try to hijack her car halfway through the interview.”

Carnavas helped send the 2021 independent assessment to the Matildas team following allegations of bullying, intimidation and inappropriate behavior towards certain members of the party.

She is the first African-born woman to play for an Australian national team – she grew up in South Africa.