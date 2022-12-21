Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Luke Cook details dramatic home birth

Aussie actor Luke Cook has spoken openly about the ‘wild’ birth of his second child.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, 36, and his stylist wife Kara Wilson welcomed their son Ozzie last month.

After the birth of their first son Chaplin, who was born via caesarean section, the couple decided to have a natural water birth at home for their second baby.

Aussie actor Luke Cook has spoken openly about the ‘wild’ birth of his second child. Pictured: Luke Cook with his newborn son Ozzie

“This was a home birth, in an inflatable pool that the midwife placed in our bedroom,” Cook told the Daily telegram.

“It’s a surreal experience. Kara was in more pain for twelve hours than she’s ever had in her life.’

Luke added that the challenging delivery made Kara “want to give up several times,” but she persevered in what was an incredibly “rewarding experience.”

“I was also in the pool, pressing her hips together with every contraction. It’s raw, intimate and wild,” he continued.

The couple got scared after their newborn wasn’t breathing — Ozzie had been in the birth canal for too long, which can often be harmful to newborns.

“When he came out, his heart was racing, but he hadn’t taken a breath yet,” Luke recalls, which he says happens to about 10 percent of babies.

Luke and Kara’s midwife gave Ozzie word of mouth, while the LA actor began to have second thoughts.

“I thought maybe he wouldn’t make it — I was going crazy,” he said.

Luke, who was the only man present during the home birth, said the entire room remained calm.

The couple welcomed Ozzie Alexander Cook in November and announced the exciting news via Instagram.

Ozzie Alexander Cook. Born at home, early this morning, after a long, deep moaning labor at the hands of my strong, resilient wife,” Luke wrote under a gallery of photos.

Luke and Kara also revealed their little toddler’s unique name: Ozzie Alexander Cook

Luke also shared a black and white photo of him and Kara rocking their baby boy in the bath just after welcoming him into the world.

Ozzie was born two years after the couple welcomed their first child, son Chaplin Benjamin Cook.

Luke gushed about his firstborn child in an interview with Daily Mail Australia in February.

“He’s been such a bloody joy and I can’t wait to see what he looks like when he’s older and how he’s going to speak,” he gushed.

In August, Kara (pictured) and Luke announced they were expecting their second child

“Some days he looks like Kara and other days he looks like me.”

Luke added that he plans to be a “cool dad.”

“Cool daddy vibes, that’s what I’m here for,” he said.

“I am so overjoyed to be the father of a very cute son. Not many people have really cute babies.

“We are very happy with this beautiful boy and we are very grateful that he is healthy.”