Chile’s leftist government surprises with spending squeeze

One of the world’s most dramatic post-Covid spending cuts is expected to deliver a larger-than-expected budget surplus for Chile’s left-wing government this year, satisfying investors who had worried about radical President Gabriel Boric’s expensive campaign promises.

“We expect a surplus of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product this year,” said Finance Minister Mario Marcel. “It is the first surplus in nine years. The current administration has made an effort to be disciplined, meaning our results this year will be better than expected.”

Marcel, a technocrat who acquired a reputation for prudence in his previous role as governor of the country’s central bank, is adamant that the Boric administration will not repeat the economic mistakes of left-wing governments elsewhere in the region.

“Ambitious reforms have often been proposed that have raised hopes among the population, but which could not be pursued later because of the weakness in the economy and a lack of state resources,” Marcel told the Financial Times. “That’s not something we want to see ourselves exposed to.”

Chile’s caution comes as officials and economists fear a rise in interest rates will put governments under financial pressure. The volume of outstanding IMF loans is expected to hit an all-time high this year, while borrowing costs have risen in several emerging markets and some advanced economies, such as the UK.

Analysts are concerned that after next year Santiago will struggle to deliver better public services without straining the budget.

“The biggest challenge is to implement a very ambitious social spending agenda in pensions, housing, education and care without compromising the sustainability of economic growth and investment,” said Sebastian Rondeau, South Cone economist at Bank. of America. “That is a big challenge.”

Finance Minister Mario Marcel says Chile is proceeding cautiously to avoid the mistake others have made in implementing reforms that arouse people’s hopes but then fail to sustain © Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg

However, the government believes it can increase spending by using tax reforms to generate more revenue. Chile’s tax revenues are one of the lowest in the OECD at 19.3 percent of GDP in 2020. Marcel said the planned changes would gradually increase tax revenues by about four percentage points of GDP by 2026.

“In Chile there is a very strong belief in politics, especially in the center left, that if you don’t have sound public finances, you can’t make the reforms you want to make sustainable,” Marcel said.

Investors are also alarmed by a debate over Chile’s constitution that began when the previous government agreed to a demand from protesters for a new document. A draft charter, prepared by an elected assembly dominated by the far-left, was rejected by voters last month and discussions on how to proceed continue.

Marcel remains convinced that the revised charter will not lead to unrest. “What has become clear is that we are converging towards a more moderate constitutional setting,” Marcel told the FT in a separate conversation ahead of the Sept. 4 plebiscite.

Boric’s government took office in March and pledged to increase spending on health care, education and pensions. But it has had to curb the budget drastically after the previous conservative government led by Sebastián Piñera unleashed a boom in consumer spending with a lavish Covid bailout package worth 14.1 percent of GDP, according to IMF figures. Early withdrawals of pensions pushed up spending further.

Growth picked up sharply, with the economy growing by 11.7 percent last year, but inflation also picked up, prompting the central bank to tighten monetary policy. Chile first started raising interest rates in July 2021, while Marcel was governor of the central bank, eight months ahead of the US Federal Reserve.

The Chilean central bank raised interest rates to 10.75 percent in September and Marcel said he “probably expects one last hike before interest rates stabilize and we start seeing more results on the inflation side”.

Analysts at Citi expect prices to rise 13.5 percent this year and for rates to peak at 12 percent in December. They predict Chile’s growth will slow to 2 percent by 2022 and the economy will shrink by 0.5 percent next year.

“In one year we have absorbed all the huge deficit we inherited last year,” Marcel told the FT. “We are much more advanced in stabilizing our economy compared to other countries.”

“If you compare the 2021 deficit with the surplus we will have this year, that means” [a fiscal adjustment of] almost 10 percentage points of GDP,” he explained. “Government spending has been cut by 24 percent in real terms.”

After stabilizing public finances, the government is now planning a modest expansion of spending by 4.2 percent next year, according to a budget proposal last week. Most of the extra money will be used to fund a better state pension for nearly 2.3 million Chileans, with smaller amounts for infrastructure.

President Gabriel Boric took office in March and pledged to increase spending on health, education and pensions © Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA/LightRocket/Getty Images

Marcel was convinced that the country could take more advantage of its natural resources to meet its spending goals and put its economy on a more environmentally friendly basis.

The South American nation is the world’s largest copper producer and the second largest producer of lithium. Mining, said Marcel, “is undergoing a major transformation from a so-called ‘dirty’ industry to a clean one, with less water and more renewable energy. In our case you can see that in the use of water and energy sources.”

The Boric administration wanted to channel some of the revenues from lithium towards developing the production and export of environmentally friendly hydrogen, he said.

Chile’s northern desert and long coastline provide some of the world’s most concentrated sources of solar and wind energy. This opens up the possibility of using abundant renewable electricity to produce pollution-free hydrogen, a green fuel. Marcel said the government was working with the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank to find ways to finance the ports and pipelines needed to develop the fledgling industry.

Rapid development will enable Santiago to pursue sound fiscal policies while also achieving his ambitious social spending plans.

“Chile has traditionally been valued as a country with solid institutions, good macroeconomic policies and an open economy,” he said. “We aim to add an environmentally friendly economy to that, a green economy.”