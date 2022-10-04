Chile’s distant paradise where scientists study climate change

Scientists are studying moss, lichen and fungi at the Omora Ethnobotanical Park in Puerto Williams to observe the effects of climate change.



Hidden in pristine forests in Chile’s deep south, known as the end of the world, lie potential early warning signs of climate change.

Puerto Williams on the island of Navarino, which is separated from the South American mainland by the Beagle Channel, is the southernmost city in the world.

Far from the pollution that plagues major urban and industrial centers, it is a paradise that offers unique conditions to study global warming.

“There is nothing like it anywhere else,” Ricardo Rozzi, director of the Cape Horn International Center for global change studies and bio-cultural conservation in Puerto Williams, told AFP.

It is “a place particularly sensitive to climate change” as the average temperature does not exceed five degrees Celsius.

This cold and windy area is the last inhabited southern frontier before reaching Antarctica.

The Omora ethnobotanical park is home to a huge variety of lichens, mosses and fungi that scientists study by crouching on their knees with a magnifying glass.

In the crystal-clear Robalo River, tiny organisms serve as sentinels to the changes caused by global warming.

Alarm bells are ringing in both the park and the river.

Biologist Ricardo Rozzi, director of the Cape Horn International Center, says studying lichens and moss could help prevent human extinction.



Moss and lichen in motion

At this latitude — 55 degrees south — climate change has an exponential effect on flora that responds by seeking out low temperatures, Rozzi, 61, said.

“The most obvious aspect of climate change is rising temperatures,” he said.

“These lichens cannot survive” if a certain threshold is exceeded.

To escape the higher temperatures, they move.

“In the case of (mosses), we noticed that they have moved. They used to be between 50 and 350 (meters above sea level) and now they are between 100 and 400,” says Rozzi.

According to him, Omora has more diversity of lichens and mosses per square meter than anywhere else in the world.

They also help absorb carbon dioxide.

Another aspect is the elevation diversity gradient, an ecological pattern in which biodiversity changes with elevation.

AN enhanced image of a ‘miniature forest’ formed by moss and lichen in the Omora Ethnobotanical Park in Puerto Williams.



The biodiversity of the 700 meter high Bandera Hill changes every 200 meters and there is a huge temperature difference of 1.5 degrees Celsius between the top and bottom.

“We can see at a very short distance what changes are taking place in the high mountains and in the area close to the sea, and we can see how temperature affects the biodiversity that lives in this river,” Tamara Contador, 38, a biologist at the Cape Horn International Center, AFP told AFP.

She studies the gradients herself.

As the elevation difference between slopes on the mountain rises or falls, scientists can determine whether a global temperature change has occurred.

They say it was there.

avoid ‘extermination’

“At the global level, the polar and subpolar ecosystems are most affected by climate change, so we are in a place where climate change has a much greater impact on biodiversity than other places,” Contador said.

River organisms are also part of the alarm system.

A glacier over the Darwin mountain range, visible from the Beagle Channel in Chile’s southern Magallanes region.



“The organisms that live here are also indicators of water quality and global environmental change,” Contador added.

River organisms are moving and have already extended their reproductive cycle, Rozzi says. This confirms that there has been a small change in climate in the area that could have been much greater elsewhere on the planet.

“Some insects that have an annual cycle of eggs to larvae to adulthood now have two cycles because the temperature has risen,” Rozzi said.

By studying these organisms and learning from them “we can avoid crossing the threshold that leads us to the extermination of humanity and other life forms,” ​​he added.

