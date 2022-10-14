Chile issues first non-binary national identity document

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shane Cienfuegos became the first person in Chile’s history to receive a non-binary national ID on Friday.

Cienfuegos, 29, who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile, obtained the document after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle.

“This is not my victory; it’s a collective victory,” Cinefuegos told reporters by showing off the ID card, which has an “X” in front of the Sex entry instead of male or female.

Argentina became the first country in Latin America to recognize non-binary people in legal documents in July 2021. Mexico and Colombia followed, but like Chile, they only give that recognition to people who win a court decision.

Around the world, several countries recognize non-binary people in identity documents, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. US citizens have been able to select “X” as their gender marking on passports since April.

Lorena Lorca, the lawyer for Cinefuegos, said this was the first case in Chile of someone receiving a document with the letter “X” in a country that does not legally recognize non-binary people. Lorca said there are 60 similar cases in Chile, seven of which have received favorable sentences.

Cienfuegos said no one should wait that long “to get legal recognition of something that you are”.

