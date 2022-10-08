Chile: Easter Island fire damages some statues

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – A fire that swept through part of Chile’s Easter Island this week has caused permanent damage to some of its iconic carved stone figures known as moai, authorities said.

The high temperature of the wildfire hastened the process that will eventually turn the stone carvings into sand, said the mayor of the island known locally as Rapa Nui.

The damage is “irreparable and also immeasurable,” Mayor Pedro Edmunds Paoa said.

The Chilean island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has about 800 moais, half of which are in the volcano Rano Raraku.

The fire swept through 104 acres this week, mainly affecting an area within the volcano where there are about 100 moais, about 20 percent of which have been damaged, Edmunds Paoa said. There are also some damaged structures outside the volcano.

The high temperatures calcinate the moai’s rock, causing it to “crack” and over time “begin to collapse,” Edmunds Paoa told a local radio station.

The mayor blamed the locals who raise cows and horses on the island and regularly burn grassland.

Edmunds Paoa accused the state of abandoning the island.

“The work of preventing accidents and fires involves a prevention plan that requires resources and that’s what we don’t have,” he said.

Ninoska Huki, the local head of the National Forest Corporation, had previously said there were no firefighters on the island.

Officials are currently trying to determine how much the fire has affected the island, which is located about 3,700 kilometers from mainland Chile and is inhabited by some 7,700 people.

The island is known around the world for its moais, stone structures thought to weigh about 14 tons, and the Rapa Nui National Park covers about 40 percent of the island.

Since 2019 Easter Island has been known locally as Rapa Nui Easter Island.

The island only reopened to tourists in August after being closed for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

