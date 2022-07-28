Chile appeals FIFA decision, alleging that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo used fake documents

The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) has appealed FIFA’s decision to reject their complaint that Ecuador rejected a player who did not qualify during the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA’s decision on June 10 meant Ecuador could play in the November final in Qatar, but Chileans continue to push the issue.

The ANPF said it had evidence that Ecuadorian Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on its official documents.

It alleged that the Club Leon fullback, who played in eight of Ecuador’s 18 qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup, used a false passport and birth certificate.

Byron Castillo played 8 times as Ecuador qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The tournament will only be Ecuador’s fourth time in the World Cup final

FIFA had said that “after analyzing the submissions from all parties concerned and considering all elements submitted”, it took no action.

But on Thursday, Chile said they had filed an appeal with the world football board.

Jorge Yunge, Secretary General of the Chilean Football Federation, said in a statement:

‘We are absolutely certain of the conclusions of our research.’

Chile has failed to qualify for the last two World Cups (Alexis Sánchez pictured)

“It is absolutely clear that the player is using a forged Ecuadorian document. This is not just about a place in the 2022 World Cup, but about the whole principle of fair play.”

Chile finished seventh in qualifying with 19 points and missed out on a place in the final. Ecuador qualified in fourth place.

Peru finished in fifth place but missed the final after losing their play-off to Australia.