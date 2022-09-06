Child’s body found by gym-goer after falling from third-floor balcony on family holiday in Florida

<!–

A four-year-old child has died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The boy was on a family vacation at Laketown Wharf Resort in Florida when they died around 4:30 a.m.

A fellow guest going to the gym discovered the child around 7 a.m. and alerted the police.

The child’s name and gender have not been released, but police said they died instantly.

It is not yet clear how they fell from the balcony.

The family visited Warner Robins’ Florida resort in Georgia.

Panama City Beach Police officials said, “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with this family.”

Owned by Emerald View Resorts, the resort offers family-friendly vacations in Panama City Beach.

It is described as “the largest single-building condominium resort in the Panama City area.”