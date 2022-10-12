Children’s hospital visits HALVED during pandemic – prompting fears of a future health crisis

Last year, nearly half as many children were seen in hospitals as before the pandemic, staggering statistics revealed.

Official surveys of 8,400 households showed a nosedive in admissions in the three years leading up to 2021 for conditions such as respiratory disease and diabetes.

Experts warn that this is not because fewer children are getting sick, but rather a sign that less good care is being given.

Some hypothesize that this is because some have stayed away from hospitals during the pandemic for fear of contracting the virus in situations where they would have gone differently.

There are also suggestions that a decline in common illnesses such as the annual flu, thanks to lockdowns and mask orders, may be behind the downturn.

The chart above shows the percentage of parents in the survey who said their child had two or more hospital visits, broken down by year. This shows that the number has almost halved

This figure shows the proportion of under 18s who receive a doctor’s visit for whatever reason, broken down by year. It also reveals a downward trend

The data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs) National Health Interview Survey.

It is based on telephone interviews with thousands of households across America about hospitalizations and doctor visits, among other things.

Data showed that in 2019, about 6.7 percent of children had at least two emergency room visits each year.

But by 2021 — the second year of the pandemic — this had fallen to 3.6 percent.

Several newspapers have also previously pointed to this sudden drop.

A study published in journal JAMA network opened last year, the number of hospitalizations for common conditions such as asthma, bronchiolitis, diabetic problems and trauma stood out compared to the previous decade.

The authors suggested it may have been related to less spread of respiratory disease due to social isolation.

But they admitted it could also be due to fewer hospital visits.

“Overall, these findings are worrisome,” they said, “because unmet care needs can accumulate in the pediatric population as a result of reduced care interactions.”

The survey also found that millions of children now receive fewer doctor visits each year than before the pandemic.

In 2020, about 95.6 percent visited their doctor at least once for some reason. Two years later, this had dropped to 91 percent of the total.

There was also an increase in the number seeking special education or early intervention services.

In 2019, 7.8 percent of those surveyed said their child received the care.

In 2021 that was only 8.5 percent.

The record was in 2020 when 10 percent of children — or one in ten — received the extra support.

Babies, toddlers and children are some of the hardest hit by lockdown measures, a growing body of evidence shows.

A study published Tuesday found that young people born during the pandemic were less likely to say their first words on their first birthday compared to babies born before Covid.

They were also less likely to wave “goodbye” or point at objects, researchers in Ireland found.

The team says face masks limit children’s ability to read facial expressions or see people’s mouths move — a critical part of learning to speak.

A ban on visiting grandparents and relatives was also criticized for depriving them of essential time for socializing.

The chart above shows the likelihood of certain behaviors in pandemic babies compared to non-pandemic babies on their first birthday. Pincer refers to using the thumb and index finger together. Pandemic babies crawled more often, but less likely to talk, point or wave goodbye

It’s just the latest evidence to highlight the devastating toll of pandemic restrictions on the health of American youth.

More than 3.6 million babies were born in America in the first year of the Covid pandemic alone.

Evidence has already emerged to suggest that they suffered from a weakened immune system as a result of the isolation, which puts them at greater risk for nasty colds.

In the press release, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland writes: ‘Lockdown measures may have disrupted the repertoire of spoken language and the sight of unmasked faces speaking with [infants].

“It may also have limited the ability to encounter new items of interest, which could lead to a clue, and the frequency of socializing to enable them to learn to say goodbye.”

‘[But] they were still more likely to crawl… perhaps because they spent more time at home on the floor than out in cars and prams.”