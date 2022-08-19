Children’s bodies found in suitcases at Manurewa: everything known so far about New Zealand case

When a New Zealand family won an auction for goods left behind in a storage room, they had no idea their world was about to be turned upside down.

Returning home to South Auckland last Thursday, the new owners of the bits and bobs opened some old suitcases – and found the remains of two primary school-age children crammed into them.

Before long, their modest property in Clendon Park was a crime scene and the basis for an international media storm.

Detectives believe the bodies could have been in the suitcases for four years, meaning the corpses — believed to be children between the ages of five and ten — could have been in the luggage as early as 2018.

Local police have teamed up with the international crime organization Interpol to track down the suspect or suspects they believe may now be living abroad.

Eight days after the gruesome find, Daily Mail Australia is looking at what is known about the case so far.

The suitcases were among the items the family bought during an online auction of a storage space at Safe Store Papatoetoe

How the bodies were found

The family who discovered the bodies initially purchased the contents of a storage cabinet at Safe Store Papatoetoe through an online auction on Aug. 11.

They loaded the goods onto a trailer and took them home before sorting the goods in the front yard of their property.

A neighbor said the trailer contained “prams, toys and a walker,” among other things. The family then opened the suitcases, discovered the bodies and notified the authorities.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who declined to be identified, said the company was cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We will not say anything because the police investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with the police,” the director said.

Confusion and horror on the spot

In the loop Podcast host Cheree Kinnear described the moment journalists arrived on the scene, assuming it was a domestic violence incident.

“At least two hearses had stopped, too,” she said. “It was still not clear to us what had happened. We thought it had something to do with the people living in the house.

“The rumor going around was that there may have been a domestic issue. We knew there had been a body, maybe it was a murder.’ The rumor, of course, was false.

Kineear recalled speaking to a neighbor who said she smelled a “bad” odor coming from next door when the bodies were first found.

Another neighbor said her son watched the family remove the suitcase from the trailer before stepping back at the grim discovery.

Detective Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a post-mortem report found the bodies belonged to two elementary school children.

What do the police know about the children?

New Zealand Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said detectives were still working to confirm the identities of the children, who may have been in the suitcases for four years.

However, he hinted that investigators have some idea of ​​their identities, saying they had relatives in the country.

Inspector Vaaelua said: ‘The nature of this discovery creates some complexity in the investigation, especially given the time elapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery.

“Many of us (in the police force) are parents and we have work to do and we are doing our very best to identify the victims.

‘What I can say is that we are making very good progress with DNA tests.

“The investigation team is doing everything it can to hold the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children to account.”

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

Has the suspect, or suspects, fled New Zealand?

Former New Zealand homicide detective Lance Burdett, who has been a police officer for 22 years, said it was possible the children were murdered and their bodies then transported to the storage unit.

Burdett said police would investigate the storage unit and also look for where they could have been murdered.

“They’re going to look for another scene,” he said News Hub. “That could well be on the cards, that the person or people were placed there once they died and were killed somewhere else.”

Burdett said it was likely the suspect or suspects had already fled the country.

“Probably a chance they would have come out of the country if they could have, because as I understand it, it was an abandoned container that these remains were taken from,” he said.

Inspector Vaeelua said officers were working around the clock to find those responsible.

Shocked family who discovered the body leaves town

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said the family who discovered the bodies in the suitcases were in no way involved in the deaths of the children.

Obviously they left Auckland to avoid the media storm.

“We are still on a fact-finding mission and we still have many unanswered questions,” Inspector Vaaelua said on Thursday.

“I really feel for the families of these victims, there are relatives who do not know that their loved ones have passed away, especially two young children.”

Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the home of the family who unknowingly bought its contents at auction (pictured)

Insp Vaaelua said the investigation was challenging for the police involved, given the young age of the victims.

The retired officer, Mr. Burdett, shared his condolences with the family following the horrific discovery.

“When you’re faced with situations like this, you never forget it, you can never go unseen,” he said.

Hannah Grant, who manages storage company Titan Containers, said storage companies could auction units if the original owners were in arrears with their payments.

She said some auctions are done in person, but potential buyers don’t really have the opportunity to look through the unit before bidding.

“We don’t want to make a profit from people’s stuff,” she said. “We want the stuff gone so we have more space to rent out.”