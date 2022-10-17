Children as young as six suffering from dry eye disease because of too much screen time, experts say

<!–

An increase in screen time has seen children as young as six suffer from an excruciating eye condition that normally affects adults, experts have warned.

Dry eyes occur when tears are unable to provide adequate lubrication to the eyes.

It usually affects people aged 50 to 60 and if left untreated can be extremely painful with symptoms including gritty, sore, red and sensitive eyes.

Sufferers have compared the sensation to that experienced when chopping an onion, with a constant burning sensation.

Sarah Farrant, an optometrist and dry eye specialist, said she is starting to see primary-aged children turning up at her practice, Earlam and Christopher in Somerset, with the condition. She has partly blamed an increase in screen time for the phenomenon, as looking at a screen dramatically reduces the blink rate.

An increase in screen time has seen children as young as six suffer from dry eye, which normally affects adults. (Stock Image)

Sarah Farrant, an optometrist and dry eye specialist, has partly blamed an increase in screen time for the phenomenon, as looking at a screen dramatically reduces the blink rate. (Stock Image)

“When I started my clinic 15 years ago, not a single child showed up with the condition,” she said. ‘But in the past five or six years I have seen more and more children with dry eyes. My youngest patient was six, which used to be unheard of.’

A prevalence of younger children using make-up may also be fueling the rise in eye problems, she added. If left untreated, the condition can cause irreversible damage to some of the tear-producing glands in the eyelids.

Dr. Matthew Olsen, from Thea Pharmaceuticals, which creates products to help treat dry eye, said the disease has been shown to have a ‘huge impact’ on quality of life. “We need to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our eyes among all age groups,” he said.