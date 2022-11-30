Children who watch TV more than two hours a day are more likely to face addictions later in life

Children who watch more than two hours of TV per night are more likely to later become addicted to gambling, cigarettes, cannabis and alcohol.

Researchers in New Zealand looked at data from 1,000 people from childhood to over 45 years old. Surveys were conducted every two to six years about their TV use, whether they gambled and what drugs they used.

The results showed that those who watched more than two hours of TV on weeknights between the ages of five and 15 were 29 percent more likely to have a gambling problem as an adult than those who spent less time glued to screens.

They were also 20 percent more likely to be addicted to tobacco products and had a higher risk of alcohol or cannabis use disorders compared to those who spent less time in front of screens.

The findings may be concerning, as a separate study revealed earlier this month found that American children now stare at screens for about four hours a day.

Researchers suggested that staring at the TV endlessly may indicate a childhood addiction disorder, and make it easier to slip into another type of addiction.

Dr. Helena McAnally, a preventive medicine expert at the University of Otago who spearheaded the paper, said: ‘This research indicates that for some people, television viewing may be an early manifestation of a substance use disorder or later lead to drug-related and other addictive disorders. .’

The results are observational, meaning that scientists could not prove that television increases the risk of problem behavior later in life.

They cannot definitively rule out other factors such as genetics, parental influence, or a lack of social support.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children should watch no more than two hours of television per week.

In what is considered the world’s first long-term study of TV use and addiction, researchers recruited 1,000 children after birth between 1972 and 1973.

Young people were invited to screenings every two years until they were 15 years old, where parents filled out questionnaires about how much television they watched.

Participants were then asked back for face-to-face interviews every three to five years to rate four possible addictions.

Children between the ages of five and fifteen watched an average of two hours and twenty minutes of television every weekday.

Overall, 62 percent watched more than the recommended two hours a day and boys did more than girls.

In adulthood, 372 of 1,000 participants (37 percent) were diagnosed with an alcohol disorder.

Another 36 percent (369 of 1,003 participants) were found to have a tobacco use disorder, while 18 percent (190 of 1,003) had a cannabis use disorder.

Participants were diagnosed with addictions through surveys asking whether they had difficulty controlling their use, had a physical dependence, had social problems, or had risky use of the substance in question.

Heavy drinking in the US is defined as 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women.

The scientists also found that 18 percent (150 of the 861 participants) had been diagnosed with a gambling addiction.

This has been diagnosed in people who have thought long and hard about their gambling experiences, have felt the need to gamble to get more money, or have ever felt restless or irritable when trying to cut back on gambling.

The results were analyzed by gender, television viewing and socioeconomic status.

Researchers said television viewing is normally associated with non-problematic motivations such as fun and relaxation.

But they cautioned that the same motivations are also linked to addictions to other activities, such as gambling or alcohol.

Dr. Bob Hancox, an epidemiologist who co-authored the study, said: “Public health agencies have gone to great lengths to advocate for safer alcohol consumption and safe sexual practices.

Similar campaigns could be used to advocate safe screen use.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics’ previous recommendation of a daily average limit of two hours of screen time may remain a reasonable guideline for leisure time screen time in children and adolescents.”

More screen time is also linked to a higher likelihood of childhood obesity, increasing the risk of a whole range of health problems later in life.

The research has been published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction.

It is taken from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study, also known as the Dunedin Study.