Children who tell blunt truths, as opposed to lying, are judged more harshly by adults

New findings, published today, suggest children are telling blunt truths, such as “I don’t want this gift — it’s ugly!” are judged more harshly by adults than those who bend the truth to be polite or to protect others.

Published in the Moral Education MagazineThe study shows the mixed messages adults give children about lying versus telling the truth in different contexts.

“This research seems to show that there is a complicated relationship with the truth that children have to navigate to learn what is socially acceptable,” explains lead author Dr. Laure Brimbal of Texas State University’s School of Criminal Justice & Criminology.

“Most parents will at some point have been embarrassed or upset by their children’s brutal honesty. Learning to tell lies is a normal part of children’s social development.”

She adds that “children are taught that lying is wrong, but that they develop the ability to tell lies from an early age. To date, we know little about the mechanisms and processes underlying the development and formation of the critical social ability of prosocial lying, despite conflicting reports from adults about the acceptability of lying as opposed to telling the truth.”

“What our results show is that children learn about honesty in a fairly complicated environment. It appears to be an important social skill to lie to meet the expectations of others, despite potentially conflicting messages from their adult caregivers that it’s wrong to lie… and in addition, it’s sometimes perceived as unkind to be honest.”

The results track 267 adults, from the northeastern US, who are shown videos of children ages 6 to 15 telling the truth or lying in various social situations.

In some scenarios, the 24 different children lied to protect others. For example, a child who lies about where their sister, who had problems with their parents, was hiding. In other scenarios, children lied out of courtesy, such as telling a “white lie” to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.

The children acted out four variations of ‘blunt’ or ‘subtle’ lies or truths. For example, in the hidden sister scenario, the “blunt lie” was “she went to the library to do homework”; the subtle truth was “I think she might be outside”; the subtle lie was “I think she may have gone to bed or something”; and the blunt truth was, “She’s under the porch”.

After watching each video, the adults rated their impression of the child’s character, including their trustworthiness, kindness, trustworthiness, ability, sympathy, intelligence, and honesty. Assuming they were the child’s parent, the participants also rated how likely they were to punish or reward the child for their lies or truths.

Findings showed that the adults judged the blunt truth-tellers more harshly than those who lied or told vague truths, but only if they told lies to be polite. When children lied to protect others, telling blunt truths or lies had less of an impact on how adults viewed the child.

Overall, study participants said they would reward the kids the most for telling “subtle truths” — such as “I think she might be outside” in the hidden sister example.

The research results paint a complex picture of how we adults perceive the lies children tell in an effort to fit in and be seen in a positive light. By looking at what behaviors adults would reward or punish in children, the results also suggest how these perceptions shape children’s learning to behave in ways that are acceptable to society – so-called “socialization.”

dr. Brimbal adds that “given the widespread impact of socialization influences on children’s behavior, as well as the mixed messages children receive about lying, it’s no wonder they lie nuanced at a young age.”

“Our study illustrates the extent to which adults are inconsistent in their evaluations and self-reported behavioral responses to children of different ages who lie or tell the truth. Questions remain about whether their personal behavior would follow, but it is likely that these conflicting explicit and implicit messages about fairness and dishonesty act as socializing influences and shape children’s early behavior.”

Limitations of this study include the sample size and limited location of the participants, but there was a 50/50 split between women and men and a mixed range of ethnicities. The adults were also asked to rate how credible the children were in determining whether the quality of their acting skills could skew the results.

The next steps for the research will be to examine how these early socialization processes affect children’s development of truth- and lie-telling over time as they mature.

