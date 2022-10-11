Children who enjoy beach holidays grow up to be happier adults, study claims

Child Mind Institute, an American charity dedicated to children’s mental health, has drawn up a list of measures to get children out there more.

It says that children who play outside are smarter, happier, more attentive and less anxious than children who spend more time indoors.

“While it’s unclear exactly how cognitive functioning and mood enhancements happen, there are a few things we know about why nature is good for children’s minds.”

It inspires confidence

The way children play in nature has much less structure than most types of indoor play.

There are endless ways to interact with outdoor environments, from the backyard to the park to the local hiking trail or lake, and letting your child choose how to interact with nature gives him the power to control his own actions.

It promotes creativity and imagination

This unstructured play style also allows children to interact with their environment in a meaningful way.

They can think more freely, design their own activities and approach the world in inventive ways.

It teaches responsibility

Living things die if they are mistreated or not properly cared for, and if they entrust a child to care for the living parts of their environment, they will learn what happens if they forget to water a plant or remove a flower by the roots to pull.

It provides various stimulation

Nature may seem less stimulating than your son’s violent video game, but in reality it activates more senses: you can see, hear, smell and touch outdoor environments.

“As young people spend less and less of their lives in nature, their senses are limited,” says Richard Louv, author of the book Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children From Nature-Deficit Disorder.

“This diminishes the richness of the human experience.

It gets kids moving

Most ways of interacting with nature involve more exercise than sitting on the couch.

Your child doesn’t have to join the local soccer team or ride a bike through the park — even a walk will get her blood pumping.

Exercise is not only good for kids’ bodies, but it also seems to make them more focused, which is especially beneficial for kids with ADHD.

It makes them think

Louv said nature creates a unique sense of wonder for children that no other environment can provide.

The phenomena that occur naturally in backyards and parks cause children to ask questions about the Earth and the life it supports.

It reduces stress and fatigue

According to the Attention Restoration Theory, urban environments require so-called focused attention, which forces us to ignore distractions and exhaust our brains.

In natural environments, we practice an effortless form of attention known as gentle fascination that creates feelings of pleasure, not fatigue.

