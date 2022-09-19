The young children of slain Melbourne mother Samantha Fraser were taunted by cruel classmates over their loss.

Adrian Basham, 44, murdered his estranged wife in the garage of her parents’ Phillip Island home on July 23, 2018, making it look like a suicide.

On Monday, his 13-year-old daughter Jemima stood before him in the Supreme Court of Victoria to tell him how she had been taunted by his actions.

Samantha Fraser was attacked by her husband, murdered and strung up in her parents’ Phillip Island home.

“I bet her mom didn’t even die and she’s just doing it for attention,” a boy told her.

‘What if Jemima turns psycho like her father and kills us. What are you going to do, cry about it to your mother? Fatherless behavior. Kill yourself like your mother did.’

Jemima, then 9, had been waiting for her mother at the school’s flagpole with her younger sister April, 7, and brother Rex, 5, on the day their mother was murdered.

The children now live with their elderly grandparents, who also provided their daughter’s killer with powerful victim impact statements.

Before Father’s Day, the court heard Rex’s classmates hit him with vile remarks.

“Rex came home from school really upset because a boy asked him what he wanted to write on his Father’s Day card and suggested he could say ‘Thank you, Dad, for murdering Mom,'” Samantha’s mother Janine Fraser said in court.

Despite their pain, Jemima told her ‘monster’ father that his actions would not break her.

“I’m here to tell you I’m a fighter,” she told Basham, who continued to complain during his pre-sentence hearing in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

It was Mrs Fraser’s devotion to her children that immediately cast doubt on her supposed suicide.

Her battered body had been found hanging from the garage door of her parents’ walled Seagrove Way home on Phillip Island – south-east of Melbourne.

Basham had struck while her parents had been away on a trip to the US.

Police alleged he snuck into the garage when Fraser returned home after meeting friends.

DNA evidence showed that Basham’s biological material was found under both fingernails on Ms Fraser’s hands.

Basham had long denied murdering Mrs Fraser, but in the end it took the jury just over a day to find him guilty of premeditated murder.

Jemima told her father that she had made the trip to court to make sure her mother got justice.

Repeating the words ‘I have fought’ three times before concluding her sentence, the teenager fought back tears to condemn her father’s murderous actions.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety and even suicidal thoughts, but I’m here today to show people that I’m a fighter and we’re going to get justice for my mother,” she told Basham.

Jemima outlined the three reasons that motivated her to meet her merciless father.

‘To get justice for the life mum deserved. For my friends and family… For me. I have struggled…in the years since my mother was taken. And even with the support it’s so unbelievably hard,’ she said.

Jemima told Basham that she had spent four long months putting together the words she wanted him to know.

‘He murdered my mother. He took Sammy’s life and in doing so destroyed so many others. Just the thought that even with the unlimited amount of love my mother had from everyone in her life, she could be taken away in minutes is sickening,” Jemima said.

‘And being here in court because it’s true is something else. I had my whole life ripped away. I lost my mother, a father, my social life and a chance for a normal future.’

The court heard that Jemima’s younger siblings had endured similar torment, with little Rex so terrified of his father that he made a fortress in his bed during his father’s trial.

“To keep the monsters out,” his grandmother said in court on his behalf.

April, now aged 9, told the court her father had ‘taken the best part of her heart away’.

But in a blow to his children, the court heard Basham was still trying to come up with excuses to kill his wife.

In an extraordinary claim not made to the jury that found him guilty, the court heard Basham claimed it had been his wife who had asked him around on the day he wanted to kill her.

Furthermore, his lawyer Ashley Halphen argued that Basham had acted ‘spontaneously’ when he beat, murdered and hanged his estranged wife from the garage door of her parents’ home.

“It’s logical, it’s reasonable that he entered the residence for a non-violent purpose,” Mr Halphen said.

ONE GoFundMe the site has been established in the hopes of helping the phrases provide everything the children would have enjoyed financially if their mother was still alive.

The hearing had to be stopped after Basham refused to touch down from the prison dock.

It returned to court last month.