Children missing from Mackay with Joshua Carter are found after Queensland police amber alert

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Four children who disappeared after getting into a car with a man covered in facial tattoos have been found safe and sound.

Joshua Carter, 28, was seen with the children at an address in The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.

Police issued an orange warning on Thursday, saying the children, ages eight, seven, four and three, knew the man and may be at “significant risk.”

Queensland Police confirmed Friday morning that the children had been found, but Carter remains on the run.

Four children who disappeared after getting into a car with a man covered in facial tattoos have been found safe and sound

The children aged 8, 7, 4 and 3 are all described as white, with police revealing they may have been at significant risk before being found

QLD police have confirmed that the four children have since been found safe and sound

All children are described as white in appearance with a slim build and brown hair

His appearance was described as ‘firm’ by police who said he is about 175cm tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple tattoos on the face and body.

One of Mr. Carter’s facial tattoos reads “Why so serious?”, a nod to Batman villain The Joker’s slogan from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.

He also has the fictional character’s face inked on his neck.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, solidly built, about 175 cm tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple facial and body tattoos including the facial tattoos