Children missing from Mackay with Joshua Carter are found after Queensland police amber alert

Australia
By Jacky

All four siblings abducted from their home have been found safe and sound after an overnight search – as the 28-year-old man with Joker-themed tattoos goes on the run

  • Children aged eight, seven, four and three were taken from the Queensland home
  • Joshua Carter was seen taking the children away from the address north of Mackay
  • The man has multiple facial and body tattoos, including one with a Joker theme
  • Children disappeared on Thursday, but police confirmed they had been found on Friday

By Eliza Mcphee and Danyal Hussain for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:09, 12 August 2022 | Updated: 01:20, 12 August 2022

Four children who disappeared after getting into a car with a man covered in facial tattoos have been found safe and sound.

Joshua Carter, 28, was seen with the children at an address in The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.

Police issued an orange warning on Thursday, saying the children, ages eight, seven, four and three, knew the man and may be at “significant risk.”

Queensland Police confirmed Friday morning that the children had been found, but Carter remains on the run.

His appearance was described as ‘firm’ by police who said he is about 175cm tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple tattoos on the face and body.

One of Mr. Carter’s facial tattoos reads “Why so serious?”, a nod to Batman villain The Joker’s slogan from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.

He also has the fictional character’s face inked on his neck.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, solidly built, about 175 cm tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple facial and body tattoos including the facial tattoos

He took the kids in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Bruce Highway, Mackay

He took the kids in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Bruce Highway, Mackay

He took the kids in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Bruce Highway, Mackay

