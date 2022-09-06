Children born from frozen embryos are more likely to develop cancer later in life

Children born from embryos placed in frozen storage are at increased risk of developing cancer, an alarming new study finds.

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that especially children born from frozen embryos were at increased risk of developing leukemia and cancers related to the central nervous system. Interestingly, the same risk was not found for children born through other assisted insemination methods.

Births from frozen embryos are relatively rare, making up a small proportion of the total babies born using assisted reproductive technology (ART), and as a result, little large-scale population data is available to them.

There are currently over a million embryos frozen in the United States, although the vast majority will never be used. Penn Medicine reports that about one million babies were born via in vitro fertilization between 1987 and 2015, although nearly all babies were born with a fresh embryo.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in 2017 found that there were approximately 29,000 frozen embryos in the United States that resulted in a live birth in 2015, the most recently available data.

Researchers, who published their findings last week in PLOSThe study collected data from 7.9 million children in four Scandinavian countries – Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

IVF: the technology that enables thousands to start a family In vitro fertilization, also known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman has an already fertilized egg inserted into her uterus to become pregnant. It is used when couples cannot conceive naturally and a sperm and egg are removed from their bodies and combined in a lab before the embryo is inserted into the woman. Once the embryo is in the womb, the pregnancy should continue normally. The procedure can be performed with eggs and sperm from a couple or those from donors. Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that IVF on the NHS be offered to women under 43 who have been trying to conceive through regular unprotected sex for two years. People can also pay for IVF privately, which costs an average of £3,348 for a single cycle, according to figures published in January 2018, and there is no guarantee of success. The NHS says success rates for women under 35 are around 29 percent, with the chance of a successful cycle declining as they get older. It is thought that about eight million babies have been born as a result of IVF since the very first case, British woman Louise Brown, was born in 1978. Chance of success The IVF success rate depends on the age of the woman being treated, as well as the cause of the infertility (if known). Younger women are more likely to have a successful pregnancy. IVF is not usually recommended for women over the age of 42, as the chances of a successful pregnancy are considered too small.

Of that population, 172,000 were born using some form of ART, and 22,630 were from a frozen embryo.

Researchers found that children born after an embryo had thawed were more likely to develop cancer at a younger age, with leukemia and cancers of the central nervous system — usually affecting the brain or spinal cord — being the most common.

On average, 2.07 of every 1,000 children born through spontaneous conception developed cancer.

Children born from a new embryo — which makes up the majority of IVF pregnancies — were slightly less likely to develop cancer. Researchers found that 1.97 out of 1,000 developed the disease.

Those born from a frozen embryo were most at risk, with 2.12 out of every 1,000 being diagnosed.

Frozen embryo-born children also often faced their diagnosis earlier in life. The study found 30.08 cases for every 100,000 years of life — nearly double the numbers of the fresh embryo and spontaneous birth groups.

However, the overall number of cases was low, and researchers don’t believe this should deter a prospective family from freezing their embryos.

“The individual risk was low, while at the population level it could have an impact because of the massive increase in frozen cycles after assisted reproduction,” said Ulla-Britt Wennerholm, a co-author of the study who acts as an OBGYN, as indicated by UPIA.

“In general, no increase in cancer was found in children born after assisted reproductive technologies.”

Researchers aren’t sure why children born from frozen embryos are most at risk, though they do have a few theories.

‘The reason for a possible higher risk of cancer in children born after’ [embryo freezing] is unknown,” they wrote.

‘Each cancer type in children has its own risk factor profile, but it is thought that many forms of childhood cancer are the result of embryonic accidents and arise in the womb.

High birth weight has been linked to a higher risk of childhood cancer, and [changes to the DNA based on environment] have been proposed as a possible explanation.’

The number of women freezing their eggs has exploded in recent years as many in the Western world have chosen to cut back on starting a family to pursue career goals.

In 2018, 13,000 women chose to freeze embryos, up from fewer than 500 nearly a decade earlier in 2009.