Childish Gambino cancels his Australian tour due to illness: ‘My path to recovery is taking longer expected’

Childish Gambino has been forced to cancel his Australian and New Zealand concert dates in 2025 due to illness.

The 41-year-old American rapper is currently recovering from an undisclosed medical issue after being hospitalized in October.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, shared the heartbreaking news with ticket holders and fans on Friday.

“Unfortunately, my road to recovery is taking longer than expected,” he began.

‘Upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled.

“One of the last things I would want to do is disappoint my fans.”

Gambino continued, “I truly appreciate the support you have shown me and know I will do everything I can to provide you with an exceptional experience when the time is right.” Thank you.’

On Wednesday, the alphabet reported that Ticketek has informed concertgoers in Australia and New Zealand that they will receive a full refund.

Gambino was initially scheduled to play several concerts in Australia in February 2025, including shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

He last performed in Australia in 2019 and has spent the last five years recording new music and advancing his acting career.

It comes after the Star Wars: Solo actor announced he would be leaving his New World tour in October, which included shows in the UK and Europe and a month of concerts scheduled in the US.

Gambino left the tour after completing nearly 20 concerts in the US when he struggled with an unspecified ailment.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to check on an ailment that had become apparent,” he shared on X last month.

He continued: “After being tested, it became clear that he would not be performing that night and after further testing, he would not be able to perform the remainder of the US tour in the requested time.

‘As of now I have surgery scheduled and I need time to heal.

‘My road to recovery is something I must seriously face.

“That said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

‘Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thank you for the love, privacy and support.’

Gambino has been hinting that he will soon retire from music since at least 2017 and confirmed that the Bando Stone album will be his last under his alter ego.

“There’s nothing worse than a third sequel, a third movie, and we’re like, ‘Again?'” he told HuffPost while promoting his TV series Atlanta in 2017.

The California-born star’s shows were to promote the release of her latest album Atavista – a reissued version of her 2020 LP called 3.15.20 – which hit streaming services in May.

‘ATAVISTA is broadcasting now. This album is the finished version of ‘3.15.20’, the album I released 4 years ago, there will soon be a special vinyl with images for each song. “Childish Gambino’s new album is coming out this summer,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The new version of the album has two new songs Atavista and Human Sacrifice and includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Young Nudy.