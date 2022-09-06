Childcare strike: Early childhood centres close down across Australia as educators strike

<!–

It is estimated that 70,000 children and families will be affected by planned industrial action by early childhood workers.

More than 1,000 centers will be partially or completely closed on Wednesday, while early childhood educators are organizing rallies across the country on Wednesday.

The United Workers Union has called on the federal government to guarantee wage increases and implement sweeping reforms.

Workers will gather in the capitals and some regional centers.

Helen Gibbons, the union’s director of education, said the sector was in crisis as the sector struggled with a staff shortage.

“They are exhausted, they are tired of being undervalued and they are calling for change,” Ms Gibbons told AAP.

“We estimate that 70,000 children and families will be affected by the closures, meaning they will not be attending preschool.

“Families will not be surprised. Educators will be talking and talking to them for weeks about making alternative arrangements or participating in the rallies.”

Ms. Gibbons said workers needed a solid commitment from the federal government that wages would rise.

“They need to know what this government’s plan is to fix their wages and give them a reason to stay in the sector, but also to reform the sector,” she said.

“The federal government cannot deliver on its promise of more affordable and accessible early childhood education without early educators.”

The minimum wage for a childcare worker starts at $21.85 per hour, which is $830 per week before tax.

Goodstart Early Learning expects employees from about 200 of its centers to attend meetings, but plans to remain open.

“All our centers will be open. We’ve been working with the union to ensure there are enough educators in place to care for all the children who will be in our centers tomorrow,” Goodstart’s chief advocacy John Cherry told AAP.

“We know that many parents have chosen to pick up their children early so that more educators can attend their meetings. Many parents are very supportive.’

Mr Cherry said Goodstart believes wages should be raised, pointing to “a huge gap between what educators are paid in the early childhood sector and what they get in government schools.”

G8 Education said the company knew some workers would participate in the union action.

“We will support this where we can, while ensuring continuity of service to our families,” a spokesperson said.

Goodstart Early Learning assured parent centers will remain open (photo NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell with children and educators in a center)

Early Childhood Education Minister Dr Anne Aly said she will be in Parliament House on Wednesday when workers hold a demonstration and has met with educators.

“I look forward to continuing these discussions to better understand the challenges facing the industry and develop solutions to help us recruit, train and retain high-quality workforce for and early childhood education and care,” she said.

“We know that supporting and expanding the early childhood education and care workforce is critical to delivering on our groundbreaking cost-effective reforms in childcare.”

The UWU describes the action as a ‘shutdown’ rather than a strike.

The federal government has also marked a system-wide pricing overhaul.