Childcare costs exposed by UK region – how much daycare will cost for YOUR child

The cost of childcare has been exposed across the UK region in shocking data showing that the cost of full-time childcare has risen by a staggering 42 per cent over the last decade.

MailOnline analyzed data provided by Coram Family and Childcare, which studies childcare costs for children under the age of two across the country from 2013 to 2022.

The numbers showed a sharp rise in costs over the past decade, at a time when parents are already grappling with rising mortgages, huge utility bills, gas prices and food price inflation in an overwhelming cost-of-living crisis.

A full-time childcare place for a child under two in Britain increased by 26.69 per cent between 2013 and 2022, rising from £213 for a 50-hour work week to £269.86. In England, the average price rose by 26.05 percent, in Scotland by 5.24 percent and in Wales by 33.6 percent.

The English region that has suffered the biggest cost increase is the East of England, where the average full-time weekly place cost £213.10 in 2013 – but is now £303.61, an increase of 42.47 per cent. For Inner London, the average price for a full-time daycare cost was £266.50 in 2013 – now it’s £368.73, an increase of 38.36 per cent.

Mother-of-three Rebecca Leppard, 39, told MailOnline: ‘Nursery costs are killing us. Our daughter’s nursery bill is the same as our monthly rent for a three-bedroom house in Southampton.

“Any financial planner would advise against this cost structure. And someone with a calculator won’t be able to fathom how parents can even live after paying rent and daycare.’

Data provided by Coram Family and Childcare showing the average price of a full-time childcare place for a child under the age of two in 2022 by region, and by how much this price has increased since 2013

Here, MailOnline has presented data from Coram Family and Childcare showing the average price of a part-time nursery for a child under two in 2022 by region, and how much this price has increased since 2013

Rebecca says her child’s nursery costs £60 a day – and as both she and her husband work full-time, they need River five days a week, which costs a minimum of £300 a week or £1,200 a month.

The Leppards’ family rent is £1,250 a month – almost the same cost as River’s nursery bill. “The comparison is crazy,” said Rebecca, also the mother of Rayven, nine, and Rexander, six.

She said it’s also an extra cost if you need care outside of 9-5, for example being able to commute from work to daycare for pick up and drop off.

‘Not every nursery is the same, but with me you have to provide them with diapers and wet wipes yourself. So the cost is only for the place itself. You pay extra for the meal and for the crayons and paper they will play with. So it’s £60 (per week) plus…plus. That’s my reality.’

Rebecca, who runs her own business, says she also needs to claim Universal Credit to make ends meet for her family of five amid the cost-of-living crisis, despite the fact that her 55-year-old husband Matthew is also works full-time as a copy editor.

And until your child is three, there’s no government help, says Rebecca.

Mother-of-three Rebecca Leppard, 39, pictured with her daughter River, three – whose monthly nursery bill is just £50 less than their monthly rent

‘My daughter is now three years old and is entitled to some free hours from the government from January 2023.

“But she’s been in nursery since she was two. So all in all, it feels like you’re financing someone at the university.’

She added, “The way I make it work is by cutting all the other costs. In the winter there will be many, many hours when we don’t turn on the heating. We literally count every penny.

“It puts a strain on your mental health and in the relationships — the parent/child relationship and partner relationship.” Yes, we struggle.’

“Our household consists of rent, utilities, and daycare — we’re really suffocating.”

Rebecca, who is the founder of Upgrading Women, a technology provider for women, said she sees the cost of childcare as the number one reason women are out of work “and the fact that women only make up 26 percent in the tech sector.’

Rebecca Leppard pictured with husband Matthew and their children River, three, Rayven, nine, and Rexander, six

Megan Jarvie, head of Coram Family and Childcare, told MailOnline that parents are “out of work” because of the rising cost of childcare.

“Parents have struggled for years with high – and rising – childcare costs, which means many are out of work or struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

“At a time when family budgets are under more pressure, the cost of childcare makes it almost impossible for families to increase their income by working more.

‘High-quality childcare is an important social infrastructure, helping parents to work and narrowing the gap between poorer children and their more affluent peers.

“We urge the government to ensure that childcare and children’s life chances are at the heart of their plans to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.”

MailOnline has analyzed data from Coram Family and Childcare – this shows how much childcare costs for children under the age of 2 have increased in the nursery

Home pay versus daycare costs Business in the Community (BITC) currently works in a number of areas including Rochdale, Bradford, Coventry, Norwich, Sheffield, Newport and Blackpool. It has compared the take-home pay to the cost of daycare in some of the areas they cover. • In Bradford, the median weekly take-home pay is £386, while a full-time daycare costs £242 a week or 63% of a parent’s weekly take-home pay; • In Coventry, the median weekly take-home pay is £412, while a full-time daycare costs £267 a week or 65% of one parent’s take-home pay. • In Sheffield, the median weekly take-home pay is £404, while a full-time nursery costs £242 a week or 60% of a parent’s weekly take-home pay. • In Newport, the average weekly take-home pay is £396, while a full-time nursery costs £247 a week or 62% of a parent’s weekly take-home pay. • In Blackpool, the median weekly take-home pay is £344, while a full-time nursery costs £238 a week or 69% of a parent’s weekly take-home pay. • In Norwich, the median weekly take-home pay is £408, while a full-time nursery costs £304 a week or 74% of a parent’s weekly take-home pay.

A spokeswoman for Employers For Childcare spoke of childcare as a critical part of the economic infrastructure and called for strategic investments to support both families and the childcare sector so that they can be sustainable in the longer term and continue to provide quality services to families . trust and from which children benefit so much.’

“The failure to adequately invest in our childcare infrastructure is the single biggest problem holding back labor market participation and must be addressed to deliver economic growth and stability,” she told MailOnline.

“This is relevant for everyone, whether they have children or not. When parents can’t get to work because they can’t access or afford the childcare they need, it’s a problem for society as a whole.

“Child care providers are also facing major costs of a business crisis – with rising costs and with personnel costs set to rise further from April.

“This is reflected in rate hikes for parents, which many cannot afford, and we are seeing childcare providers go out of business or have no choice but to exit the industry.

“We need to invest much more in our childcare infrastructure, to significantly reduce costs for parents, while maintaining high quality and supporting better wages and conditions for staff – something that those working in this critical sector rightly appreciate.

“We also need to see limits on existing financial aid being lifted through schemes such as tax-free childcare and universal credit, which have not increased in line with rising childcare costs.”

The charity Employers for Childcare says it wants to see it exist immediately expanded financial aid to cover the full amount of a family’s eligible registered childcare costs, otherwise more families will be unable to afford the childcare they need.

This will put further strain on them, the childcare sector and our economy as a whole – at a time when we as a society simply cannot afford it, the charity argues.

A new analysis from Business in the Community (BITC) also found that in England, Scotland and Wales, full-time daycare for children under two costs some parents more than half of a person’s weekly take-home pay.

Katy Neep, Gender Director at Business in the Community, said the percentage of take-home pay parents should spend on childcare should be a wake-up call.

‘While most families receive some financial support from the government, everyone’s situation is different and some parents may have to pay half their weekly wages to get to work.

Childcare costs on top of rising household bills put working parents, especially women, in a very difficult position. Many working women have to decide if working is worth it when looking at what’s left in their bank account after paying for childcare.

“It is a sad but startling fact that women are being priced out of the workforce with reports showing that the number of women not working to provide for the family has increased by five percent in the past year.”

She described it as a “crisis of access and affordability.”