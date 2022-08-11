Child services investigating Ezra Miller ‘who is still hiding mother and her three young children’

Vermont Police and Department of Child Services are investigating Ezra Miller, who is believed to be hiding a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at The Flash star’s farm home.

Authorities said they attempted to serve an emergency care order to remove the children from the care of the mother, who has not been identified, citing fears over their safety at the scandal-plagued, non-binary actor’s home in Stamford, Rolling Stone reported.

Miller, 29, however, told police the family hasn’t lived with them in months despite the kids being sighted at the property in late-June, and the State Attorney’s office described the actor’s response as an attempt to ‘evade service.’

On Tuesday night, police cars were spotted at the property, but it was unclear if anyone was removed from the home.

It’s the latest in a troubling saga surrounding Miller, who was arrested for a third time this weeks as sources say Warner Bos. Discovery is preparing for the possibility of axing the $200 million Flash film.

Vermont Police and Department of Child Services are investigating Ezra Miller (above) for allegedly hiding a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at the star’s Vermont home

Miller was recently spotted at the home along with their mother (left) and another woman. It is unclear if the woman is the unidentified mother authorities are looking for

Officials said Miller had told them the family hasn’t lived with them in months despite the kids being sighted at the Stamford property (above) in late-June

According to the court order reviewed by Rolling Stone, Vermont police had attempted to serve the papers to the mother twice over the weekend regarding her children, aged one, four and five.

The court order reads: ‘Miller, the owner of the residence, advised that Mother and the children had not been staying there for the past two months.’

‘This contradicts information [the DCF caseworker] presented to the Court in her affidavit as Mother was posting on social media in late July 2022 that [the case worker] recognized as the inside of Miller’s residence.’

Authorities added that the mother’s social media account appears to be deleted now.

‘The Court concludes that remaining in the home is contrary to the child’s welfare because: The child’s safety cannot be reasonably assured if the child remains in the custody of the child’s parent, guardian or custodian,’

Vermont police referred all questions to the Department of Child Services, which declined to comment given the confidential nature of the investigation.

The Rolling Stone reported in June that Miller met the mother back in March at her Hawaii home before they moved into their Vermont home, much to the distress of the children’s father, who the magazine did not name.

‘I got a bad feeling in my stomach,’ the father told Rolling Stone.

Miller, 29, now sporting a full mustache and longer hair, was wearing a white T-shirt and necklace as they were busy on their phone while out on the porch of the Stamford home

The scandal-plagued actor was seen enjoying the outside air with their mother, Marta (left)

The Rolling Stone reported in June that Miller met the mother back in March at her Hawaii home before they moved into the star’s Vermont home

One person interviewed by Rolling Stone claimed that the one-year-old on Miller’s property — which is allegedly an unlicensed cannabis farm — had been found with a stray bullet in their mouth as authorities said they were worried about the children’s safety

Previous reports indicated that the children were at Miller’s home in June, where firearms were reportedly left lying around.

One person interviewed by Rolling Stone claimed that the one-year-old on Miller’s property — which is allegedly an unlicensed cannabis farm — had been found with a stray bullet in their mouth.

The latest sighting of Miller on the property this week came just a day after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary after police claim the actor broke into an area home and stole bottles of liquor in May.

Vermont State Police said they received a complaint that Miller had burglarized an empty home, and investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the area and took statements from witnesses before charging the actor.

Following this latest arrest, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. Discovery was preparing for three scenarios amid Miller’s scandal.

The first was an optimistic view of the situation, where executives would prepare Miller for an interview to discuss their erratic behavior and promote the fact that the star is seeking professional help while in Vermont.

If Miller refuses help, the company would still look to release the film by the summer of 2023, but the troubled star would be cut from future Flash and DC projects.

The third scenario Warner Bros. is allegedly preparing for involves scrapping the movie altogether, similar to the way the company killed the $90 million Batgirl film.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously told THR that the company will be sticking by The Flash film, along with other DC properties following the scrapping of several superhero projects.

‘We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better,’ Zaslav said of the movies.

The comments came as THR reported that Miller was brought back to the set to reshoot scene in between his back-to-back arrests in Hawaii this spring.

The best-case scenario for the film still lingers in peril given that Miller has been the subject of numerous controversies in recent months, and they have been accused of disturbing and violent behavior going back to at least 2020.

Given the recent spate of controversies surrounding Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery is allegedly preparing to plans to either aid the troubled star, or scrap the $200 million Flash movie

Miller was first arrested on March 28, for disorderly conduct at a bar in Hawaii

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously said the company was sticking with the Flash film as it was said to test well with audiences

In 2020, a video circulated that allegedly showed the actor choking a woman while at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

A source told Variety the incident took place after ‘pushy fans’ approached Miller and the actor lost their temper.

Miller has never publicly addressed the incident.

A woman claimed to Variety that in March 2020, Miller became belligerent and harassed her in her Berlin apartment after she told them that they could not smoke indoors.

‘That just set them off,’ said the woman, who was identified only by her first name, Nadia. ‘I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a “transphobic piece of s***.” I’m a “Nazi.”

‘It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.’

Amid the recent scandal, a video resurfaced on Twitter of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland

She was only able to get Miller to leave after a half-hour confrontation when she finally called the police, and the incident left her feeling ‘unsafe.’

It was reported last month that the investigation had been dropped due to Miller no longer being in the country.

Miller also made headlines in January when they posted a now-deleted video on Instagram threatening members of the Ku Klux Klan operating in Beulaville, North Carolina.

Miller was seen telling members of the Klan to kill themselves with their own guns, otherwise ‘we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.’

The troubled actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another time for second-degree assault.

Miller was arrested In March at the Margarita Village bar for allegedly harassing a number of patrons with belligerent behavior and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

The incident started when Miller was reportedly hurling obscenities at a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke. The actor also tried to grab the microphone from her mid-song.

Then later on the same night, Miller lunged at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the bar. Police were eventually called in to deal with the out-of-control star.

Miller is shown being arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28 after allegedly spitting in someone’s face and pulling a microphone away from another person as they tried to sing karaoke

A Nerf gun owned by Miller was filmed being put into an evidence bag during their arrest

Bodycam footage of the encounter with law shows the furious actor complaining that they were the real victim of assault, before demanding to know the police officers’ full names and badge numbers.

‘I’ve been assaulted for NFT crypto art,’ Ezra yelled. ‘What’s your name and your badge number?’

Miller was referring to NFTs – digital images or videos which can be sold as pieces of artwork in their original formats.

‘Tell me your name and your badge number! Full name!

‘Tell me your name and your badge number! Tell me your name and your badge number now!

Weeks after that incident, Miller faced a second arrest in Hawaii over claims the actor threw a chair at a woman’s head after the star refused to leave her home when asked.

The woman suffered a scar on her forehead, and Miller was charged with second-degree assault.

The We Need To Talk About Kevin actor was also recently accused of sheltering the teenage runaway Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents filed a restraining order against the star.

Miller has been accused of ‘grooming’ and ‘brainwashing’ Tokata Iron Eyes, 18 (backseat), who is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They are pictured together in a car

The actor also allegedly tried to get into bed with the teen — a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe — during a trip to London when Iron Eyes was just 14, DailyMail.com reported.

Tokata’s mother Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle said she and her lawyer husband Chase Iron Eyes have ‘no idea’ where 18-year-old is — after lodging legal papers for a protection order against Miller on behalf of their activist child.

The mother said she last saw Tokata in Santa Monica on May 29 in a harrowing street encounter after she and Chase flew from their home in North Dakota following a tip that the teen was in California with the Flash star.

Miller and Tokata jumped in a taxi after being confronted and sped off, she said.

Unable to hold back tears, Sara told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview: ‘I would say to her now what I said to her then as she was going down the road away from me: “I love you and that I want you to be safe.”‘

The parents claim in a lawsuit that the actor plied their underage child with drugs including LSD and disrupted their Massachusetts private schooling to such an extent that they dropped out from Bard College at Simon’s Rock in December.

When they flew to Miller’s home in Stamford, Vermont, in January to retrieve Tokata, they allegedly found bruises on their child’s body. Tokata also no longer had a driver’s license, car keys or a bank card.